WITCH, INDECENT and More Announced as Recipients of 2019 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards

The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle announced the recipients of its 51st annual awards for distinguished achievement in theatre today, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

There were two recipients of the 2019 Production award: Witch (Geffen Playhouse) and Indecent (Center Theatre Group and Huntington Theatre Company). Awards in 17 other categories celebrated a wide range of Los Angeles theatre, with 18 different productions taking home honors. Geffen Playhouse's Witch took home the most awards for a single production, with seven. Geffen Playhouse also received the most awards, with three of its productions winning a combined 10 trophies.

Center Theatre Group received a combined nine awards with three of its productions, including Deirdre O'Connell for Solo Performance in Dana H., Bill Sims Jr. for Musical Score for August Wilson's Jitney and the aforementioned Indecent for Production, Ensemble, Writing and Direction.

The complete list of award recipients is as follows:

PRODUCTION:

Indecent, produced by Center Theatre Group and Huntington Theatre Company.

Witch, produced by Geffen Playhouse.

MCCULLOH REVIVAL:

The Caucasian Chalk Circle, produced by Antaeus Theatre Company.

Two Trains Running, produced by Sophina Brown.

LEAD PERFORMANCE:

Grant Chang, The Great Leap, Pasadena Playhouse.

Steve Hofvendahl, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company.

Evan Jonigkeit, Witch, Geffen Playhouse.

Michael Manuel, Frankenstein, A Noise Within.

Rob Nagle, The Judas Kiss, Boston Court Pasadena.

Maura Tierney, Witch, Geffen Playhouse.

FEATURED PERFORMANCE:

Nija Okoro, Two Trains Running, Matrix Theatre.

Adolphus Ward, Two Trains Running, Matrix Theatre.

ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE:

Indecent, Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre.

The Wolves, Echo Theater Company.

Witch, Geffen Playhouse.

SOLO PERFORMANCE:

Deirdre O'Connell, Dana H., Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre.

WRITING:

Sarah DeLappe, The Wolves, Echo Theater Company.

Jen Silverman, Witch, Geffen Playhouse.

Paula Vogel, Indecent, Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre.

WRITING ADAPTATION:

Lucas Hnath, Dana H., Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre.

MUSICAL SCORE:

Mark Heard, Pat Terry, Randy VanWarmer, Tim Alderson, Salvage, Lounge Theatre.

Bill Sims Jr, August Wilson's Jitney, Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum.

MUSIC DIRECTION:

Anthony Lucca, Bronco Billy - The Musical, Skylight Theatre.

Stephan Terry, Salvage, Lounge Theatre.

CHOREOGRAPHY:

Edgar Godineaux and Jared Grimes, Lights Out: Nat "King" Cole, Geffen Playhouse.

DIRECTION:

Marti Lyons, Witch, Geffen Playhouse.

Stephanie Shroyer, The Caucasian Chalk Circle, Antaeus Theatre Company.

Rebecca Taichman, Indecent, Center Theatre Group/Ahmanson Theatre.

SET DESIGN:

John Lee Beatty, Key Largo, Geffen Playhouse.

LIGHTING DESIGN:

Peter Kaczorowski, Key Largo, Geffen Playhouse.

Jared A. Sayeg, Ragtime, Pasadena Playhouse.

COSTUME DESIGN:

Jenny Foldenauer, Argonautika, A Noise Within.

Danae Iris McQueen, Witch, Geffen Playhouse.

SOUND DESIGN:

Mikhail Fiksel, Dana H., Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre.

CGI/PROJECTION:

Yee Eun Nam, The Mother of Henry, Latino Theater Company.

Aaron Rhyne, Anastasia, Pantages Theatre.

SPECIALTY:

Steve Cuiffo, Illusions and Lip Sync, Dana H., Center Theatre Group/Kirk Douglas Theatre.

The LADCC special award recipients are as follows:

The Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in theatre goes to The Fountain Theatre.

The Polly Warfield Award for an excellent season in a small to mid-size theatre goes to A Noise Within.

The Ted Schmitt Award for the world premiere of an outstanding new play goes to The Mother of Henry, written by Evelina Fernández, produced by the Latino Theater Company.

The Kinetic Lighting Award for distinguished achievement in theatrical design goes to projection and set designer Hana S. Kim.

The Joel Hirschhorn Award for distinguished achievement in musical theatre goes to Celebration Theatre.

The Milton Katselas Award for distinguished achievement in direction goes to Michael Michetti.

The Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community goes to the Ojai Playwrights Conference.





