WILL BF: THE LAST GUN Comes to Los Angeles

Acclaimed British Comedian and Cambridge Footlight WILL BF will bring their debut sketch comedy hour to Los Angeles!

Fresh from a multiple sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe festival, The Last Gun received multiple 4 star reviews and won the BOTF award for Best Docu-comedy. It also featured in The Telegraph's Best Jokes of the Edinburgh Fringe and FringeReview's top Sketch Comedy Pick of the Fringe.

Saddle up for a rapid ride through a really real film that no one seems to have heard of... and join sketch comedian / documentarian Will BF for a bucking bronco of sketches, songs, and even a video game, as you journey through the wild west that 70's Hollywood was and also the wild west.

WILL BF: THE LAST GUN will play The Yard Theater on 7 Dec 2023.