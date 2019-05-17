WIGFIELD Comes to Hollywood Fringe

Ruckus Rockwell and The Unknown Artists have announced their world premiere production of Wigfield at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival in June. The new comedy will play nine performances at the Hudson Backstage Theatre Sunday 6/9 at 7pm; Friday 6/21 at 8:30pm; Saturday 6/22 at 2pm & 6:30pm; Sunday 6/23 at 2pm; Friday 6/28 at 8:30pm; Saturday 6/29 at 2pm & 6:30pm; Sunday 6/30 at 2pm. Running time will be 75 minutes.



Wigfield the can-do town that just may not is shadowed by the Bulkwaller Dam, a structure the government wants to tear down. Since the residents (squatters) of Wigfield have built ramshackle structures that violate all ordinances of the fire code, the government has no plans to pay for their relocation and the town will be flooded. Wigfield must prove they are a town worth saving and maybe even recognizing.



The cast will include (in alphabetical order) Jeff Scot Carey, Emily Clark, Scott Golden, Bedjou Jean, Eric Curtis Johnson, Joe Hernandez-Kolski, Meghan Parks, Connor Pratt, Pam Quinn, and Heather Marie Roberts. The lighting design is by Jayseph Potter, costume design is by Pamela Eberhardt, and music is by Cliff Eberhardt. Wigfield is produced for Ruckus Rockwell and The Unknown Artists by Pamela Eberhardt and Emily Clark.



Pamela Eberhardt has been writing and producing theatre since she was 17 years old. Wigfield is very close to her heart as the famous authors of the book granted her exclusive rights to their material for her play adaptation. Not a stranger to The Hollywood Fringe Festival, she is also responsible for 2017's musical comedy 13th Grade and 2018's musical comedy The Runaway Clone which was nominated for a Best Musical Fringe Award and was part of New York's 2016 NYMF. Her favorite original plays include Far from Chekhov; Right Together, Left Together; The Break In; and Outrageous Fortune which shines a theatrical light on the flaws in our justice system. www.ruckusrockwell.com | www.bloodycreek.com



Emily Clark is founder and artistic director of The Unknown Artists. Previous Hollywood Fringe productions include Jane Austen's Emma Frankenstein (2018), The Runaway Clone (2018), 13th Grade (2017), and Slightly Dramatic (2016). Other favorite shows include Mr. Burns: A Post-Electric Play (Sacred Fools), 35MM: A Musical Exhibition (Unknown Artists), Skullduggery: The Musical Prequel to Hamlet (Sacred Fools), HAiR (Chance Theater), Out of My Head (Mechanicals Theatre Group), Assassins (Chance Theater), and Matt and Ben (Unknown Artists). She is the co-host of (Mostly) Musicals, a bi-monthly cabaret series at Upstairs at Vitello's, and she created the web series Stealing Focus, a show that reviews musical theatre in all its forms. She is an associate company member of Sacred Fools.



Arlo Sanders has been performing stand up, sketch, and improvisational comedy for over 10 years. He is a member of Impro Theatre's LAB company where he recently directed Hemingway Untold, a completely improvised play in the style of Ernest Hemingway. His sketch group, Kid Cactus, performed an original musical at this year's San Francisco Sketchfest. The group's short film 100 Subscribers has been featured at both the Portland Comedy Film Festival and the London Film Festival. He has also directed two other short comedy films as part of a Kid Cactus pilot presentation that is currently in post- production.



Tickets are $13 and may be obtained online at http://hff19.org/6008 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. The Hudson Backstage Theatre is located at 6539 Santa Monica Boulevard (on Theatre Row) in Hollywood, 90038.





