WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE Comes to HITFEST

Coming to Los Angeles as part of the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival, Steve Budd's What They Said About Love, the 2016 San Francisco Fringe “Best of Fringe” winner. In this absorbing solo show, Steve wonders why other people can—and why he can't—tie the knot. He sheds light on how people meet and make it to the altar, the push and pull of relationships, singles who can't seem to settle down, and more. The Oakland based actor captures the physical and vocal nuances of more than a dozen Bay Area characters, using their own words taken from hours of interviews, and weaves in his relentless search for “the one.”

In What They Said About Love, audiences meet a cast of characters including a New Age couple who could swear they met before they met, a couple who met on Craigslist, and a pair of metalheads who thought it would be a hoot to get married on 6-6-6 (June 6, 2006), as well as others. Budd's solo show made its Marsh main stage debut in February 2018 and has been a hit with local audiences and critics alike calling it “truly a jaw-dropping audience experience” (Joint Forces Journal), “hilarious and poignant” (East Bay Express), “a sweet and bittersweet exploration” (Berkeleyside), and that What They Said About Love “leaves us warm in all the right places” (Theatrius). Previous versions of this riotous and touching documentary theater piece appeared in the September 2016 San Francisco Fringe Festival, as a Marsh Rising in November 2016, and in the June 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Talkin' Broadway hailed the San Francisco Fringe production of What They Said About Love as “theater at its best. Funny, poignant, thoughtful, and revealing about the search for love.” This solo show was also developed with assistance from David Ford, John Coppola, and Slater Penney; Skye Pelicrow served as script consultant.

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHEN: 12/06/23 @ 7 pm

TICKET INFORMATION: Price: $20.

TICKET LINK: https://hitfest.stagey.net/projects/10229