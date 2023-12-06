WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE Comes to HITFEST

The performance is on December 6 at 7pm.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo 3 Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 4 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre

WHAT THEY SAID ABOUT LOVE Comes to HITFEST

Steve Budd's "What They Said About Love," the 2016 San Francisco Fringe “Best of Fringe” winner, will be performing at HITFEST. The production is written and performed by Steve Budd; Directed by: Mark Kenward and Developed with David Ford, John Coppola, and Slater Penney.

Coming to Los Angeles as part of the Hollywood Independent Theater Festival,  Steve Budd's What They Said About Love, the 2016 San Francisco Fringe “Best of Fringe” winner. In this absorbing solo show, Steve wonders why other people can—and why he can't—tie the knot. He sheds light on how people meet and make it to the altar, the push and pull of relationships, singles who can't seem to settle down, and more. The Oakland based actor captures the physical and vocal nuances of more than a dozen Bay Area characters, using their own words taken from hours of interviews, and weaves in his relentless search for “the one.”

In What They Said About Love, audiences meet a cast of characters including a New Age couple who could swear they met before they met, a couple who met on Craigslist, and a pair of metalheads who thought it would be a hoot to get married on 6-6-6 (June 6, 2006), as well as others. Budd's solo show made its Marsh main stage debut in February 2018 and has been a hit with local audiences and critics alike calling it “truly a jaw-dropping audience experience” (Joint Forces Journal), “hilarious and poignant” (East Bay Express), “a sweet and bittersweet exploration” (Berkeleyside), and that What They Said About Love “leaves us warm in all the right places” (Theatrius). Previous versions of this riotous and touching documentary theater piece appeared in the September 2016 San Francisco Fringe Festival, as a Marsh Rising in November 2016, and in the June 2017 Hollywood Fringe Festival. Talkin' Broadway hailed the San Francisco Fringe production of What They Said About Love as “theater at its best. Funny, poignant, thoughtful, and revealing about the search for love.” This solo show was also developed with assistance from David Ford, John Coppola, and Slater Penney; Skye Pelicrow served as script consultant. 

WHERE: Stephanie Feury Studio 5636 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

WHEN: 12/06/23 @ 7 pm

TICKET INFORMATION: Price: $20.

TICKET LINK: https://hitfest.stagey.net/projects/10229

BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Casting Announced for the World Premiere of GRUMPY MONKEY, THE MUSICAL Photo
Casting Announced for the World Premiere of GRUMPY MONKEY, THE MUSICAL

Pasadena Playhouse announces casting for the world premiere of Grumpy Monkey, The Musical from February 3 through March 3, commissioned by the Playhouse, and based on the book Grumpy Monkey by Suzanne and Max Lang.

2
GIL-SCOTT-HERON BLUESOLOGY to be Presented By Inner City Cultural Center II Photo
GIL-SCOTT-HERON BLUESOLOGY to be Presented By Inner City Cultural Center II

'Experience the powerful and relevant tale of 'Gil Scott-Heron Bluesology' at Willie Agee Playhouse in Inglewood.

3
West Coast Premiere of MYSTIC PIZZA to Open at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts Photo
West Coast Premiere of MYSTIC PIZZA to Open at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts

LA MIRADA THEATRE presents the West Coast premiere of the brand new musical 'MYSTIC PIZZA' directed by CASEY HUSHION.

4
STRANGERS ON A TRAIN to Open at Theatre 40 in January Photo
STRANGERS ON A TRAIN to Open at Theatre 40 in January

'Strangers on a Train' opens January 18 at Theatre 40, Beverly Hills, CA. Written by Craig Warner, based on the novel by Patricia Highsmith. Directed by Jules Aaron.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Fiesta Navidad in Los Angeles Fiesta Navidad
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/23-12/23)
The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas in Los Angeles The Nightlesque Before Grinchmas
The Bourbon Room (12/11-12/19)
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green in Los Angeles Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green
The Fountain Theatre (11/09-12/16)
Nathaniel: The Recorded Story Of A Legend in Los Angeles Nathaniel: The Recorded Story Of A Legend
Palm Springs Cultural Center (12/22-12/30)
Ravel and Adès in Los Angeles Ravel and Adès
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/09-2/11)
So Many Stars in Los Angeles So Many Stars
Theatre West (12/02-12/10)
A Christmas Carol in Los Angeles A Christmas Carol
The Pico (12/08-12/23)
Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert in Los Angeles Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/30-12/30)
Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas in Los Angeles Allan Harris - A Nat King Cole Christmas
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/13-12/14)
A Christmas Carol in Los Angeles A Christmas Carol
A Noise Within (12/01-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You