WE ARE NOTHING WITHOUT HANTU-HANTU World Premiere to be Presented at The Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

The Hollywood Fringe Festival will present the world premiere of We Are Nothing Without Hantu-Hantu, a 2023 Hollywood Fringe Scholarship winner and an East West Player Arts Education Scholarship recipient, written and performed by Suzana Selamat and directed by Giovanni Ortega.

We Are Nothing Without Hantu-Hantu is an original solo piece that will follow a Malay-Muslim woman, Chomel, navigating the hantu-hantu (ghosts) of her mother, her grandma, and herself. Chomel, named after the Pontianak by her horror-loving grandma, must face her grandma's unhealthy horror film obsession, her mother's almost Pontianak story, and her own unwilling initiation into Zombie Land. All these unfold with the Pontianak, the most feared female ghost, lurking ever so close, making her presence felt with her own tale to tell.

The production team is made up of amazing BIPOC and AAPI members : Production Manager, Larry Mayorquin, Stage Manager, Christina Otarola and Sound Designer/Lighting Consultant, Josh Bennett. Poster Art is designed by Yanzo Fang.

Get your tickets now. Two performances on June 10, 3:00 PM and June 23, 8:30 PM at 905 Cole Theatre.

For more information on show and tickets, visit the Hollywood Fringe Festival website: Click Here or Instagram: hantu_hantu23