WAITING FOR A SHOW Extends for Two Performances at The Broadwater

Waiting for a Show will return June 30th and July 1st at 7pm at the Broadwater MainStage in Hollywood.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL Photo 2 Exclusive: Get A First Look At 'Love At The JCC' from A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL
Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre Photo 3 Review: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at Pantages Theatre
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

WAITING FOR A SHOW Extends for Two Performances at The Broadwater

Miles Beyond Entertainment has received a two performance extension as a Best of Broadwater winner for Waiting for a Show at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. What happens when a pretentious, but well-meaning actor is late for his own show? The show must go on? Luckily the stage manager running the performance has a few tricks up his sleeve. Waiting for a Show will return June 30th and July 1st at 7pm at the Broadwater MainStage in Hollywood.

About the Show

Blake Beckett, a scatterbrained actor who’s producing a one man fringe show, is late. Real late. Miles, his exhausted Stage Manager, must stall for time and entertain a restless audience while waiting for Blake to show up. Will the show that must-go-on, go on? Or will Miles go on a journey of self reflection and discover what he truly misses?

Performance Details: 

Where

The Broadwater (Main Stage), 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

When

Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st at 7pm

Tickets

Single tickets are priced at $12 and available online or at the show’s box office the day of the show. Click Here

 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Theatre 360 Presents MEAN GIRLS This July Photo
Theatre 360 Presents MEAN GIRLS This July

Wear something pink and sit with us! This brutally hilarious musical serves up all your favorite characters from the 2004 film with a buoyant score and witty book. Theatre 360's teens train year-round in voice, acting, and dance, and it shows.

2
PJ Morton, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra & More Set for September at The Wallis Photo
PJ Morton, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra & More Set for September at The Wallis

September 2023 offerings at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts include a superb season-opening performance by PJ Morton, a multi-GRAMMY®-Award winning R&B and soul singer, songwriter, performer, and producer and more.

3
Holocaust Museum LA Launches Teicholz Film Series, WOMEN IN THE HOLOCAUST Photo
Holocaust Museum LA Launches Teicholz Film Series, WOMEN IN THE HOLOCAUST

Holocaust Museum LA presents the Teicholz Film Series, 'Women in the Holocaust,' featuring two in-person screenings and three online events.

4
PIPPIN Comes to North Coast Rep in July Photo
PIPPIN Comes to North Coast Rep in July

North Coast Rep concludes a record-breaking Season 41 with the captivating musical, PIPPIN. Winner of five Tony Awards, this enchanting escapade explores good and evil, reality and fantasy in a highly theatrical and entertaining style.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre Video Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-7/22)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Totally Ridiculous, Absolutely Possible
LA Habra Depot (The Phantom Projects Theatre) (6/24-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-7/01)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlotte's Web
Morgan-Wixson Theatre (7/15-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dudamel conducts Verdi's Requiem
Hollywood Bowl (7/11-7/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dudamel Conducts Falla and Ravel
LA Philharmonic at Hollywood Bowl (7/06-7/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Street Food Cinema: Downtown (Expo Park)
Exposition Park (5/26-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rooftop Movies at The Montalbán
The Montalbán (4/28-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morning's at Seven
The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater (6/09-7/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Accommodation
The Odyssey Theatre (6/15-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You