WAITING FOR A SHOW Extends for Two Performances at The Broadwater

Waiting for a Show will return June 30th and July 1st at 7pm at the Broadwater MainStage in Hollywood.
Miles Beyond Entertainment has received a two performance extension as a Best of Broadwater winner for Waiting for a Show at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. What happens when a pretentious, but well-meaning actor is late for his own show? The show must go on? Luckily the stage manager running the performance has a few tricks up his sleeve. Waiting for a Show will return June 30th and July 1st at 7pm at the Broadwater MainStage in Hollywood.
Blake Beckett, a scatterbrained actor who’s producing a one man fringe show, is late. Real late. Miles, his exhausted Stage Manager, must stall for time and entertain a restless audience while waiting for Blake to show up. Will the show that must-go-on, go on? Or will Miles go on a journey of self reflection and discover what he truly misses?
The Broadwater (Main Stage), 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038
Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st at 7pm
Single tickets are priced at $12 and available online or at the show’s box office the day of the show. Click Here
