WAITING FOR A SHOW Extends for Two Performances at The Broadwater

Miles Beyond Entertainment has received a two performance extension as a Best of Broadwater winner for Waiting for a Show at the 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival. What happens when a pretentious, but well-meaning actor is late for his own show? The show must go on? Luckily the stage manager running the performance has a few tricks up his sleeve. Waiting for a Show will return June 30th and July 1st at 7pm at the Broadwater MainStage in Hollywood.

About the Show

Blake Beckett, a scatterbrained actor who’s producing a one man fringe show, is late. Real late. Miles, his exhausted Stage Manager, must stall for time and entertain a restless audience while waiting for Blake to show up. Will the show that must-go-on, go on? Or will Miles go on a journey of self reflection and discover what he truly misses?

Performance Details:

Where

The Broadwater (Main Stage), 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038

When

Friday, June 30th and Saturday, July 1st at 7pm

Tickets

Single tickets are priced at $12 and available online or at the show’s box office the day of the show. Click Here