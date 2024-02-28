'¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!' Celebrates Music and Dance From Both Sides of the Border at the Carpenter Center

L.A.-based dance company Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles and the musicians of Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar will return to the Carpenter Center on the campus of California State University, Long Beach on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. in ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America! in a celebration of storytelling, music, and dance from both sides of the border.

Led by three-time Grammy winner and CSULB Bob Cole Conservatory of Music alum Jimmy Cuéllar, Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar takes audiences on a journey from traditional melodies through to modern classics, including empowering songs by barrier-breakers Selena and Long Beach-native and one-time CSULB student Jenni Rivera. Joining Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar on stage are Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles, led by Kareli Montoya. Bringing their engaging choreography and colorful costumes to ¡Viva Mexico! ¡Viva America!, Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles also perform to favorite songs from Disney’s Coco.

“These two amazing companies wowed Carpenter Center audiences last season in their sold-out show,” says Executive Director Megan Kline Crockett. “I’m so thrilled to bring them back to our stage so that everyone can experience their exuberant energy and amazing artistry.”