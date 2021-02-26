Virtual Benefit Reading of IS STORY OF POOR SEA VILLAGE GIRL To Stream March 11–25

Abby Dylan and Mark Lewis will star in a virtual reading of Mara Lathrop's IS STORY OF POOR SEA VILLAGE GIRL, directed by Cynthia Stokes and beginning on March 11th at 6:00 PM PT.

The stream is free to view; donations to benefit the SAG-AFTRA Foundation COVID-19 Disaster Fund are encouraged.

IS STORY OF POOR SEA VILLAGE GIRL is a darkly comic female picaresque about an optimist in a pessimistic world of misogyny and abuse-as ribald and as poignant as a Pretty Woman heroine's Candide journey through Borat land. From a beach bar on the edge of her village, the Girl is putting on a floor show for her audience of tourists. In broken and colorful English, she tells the story of stumbling through all the wrong places on her way to discovering a lucrative family business and unexpected true love. Or as the Girl herself would tell it...

Can poor Girl from teeny tiny sea village escape greedy relatives, be very much famous, find maybe, someday most huge love??

Seattle performance venue West of Lenin will present the event, which will premiere on the West of Lenin YouTube channel on March 11th and remain available to stream on demand through March 25th.

To donate to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Disaster Fund, please visit members.sagfoundation.org/donate and select "Sea Village Girl" from the Designation drop-down menu.

For more information and to sign up for streaming reminders, please visit SEA VILLAGE GIRL online at westoflenin.com.