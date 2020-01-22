Violinist Augustin Hadelich Returns To Pacific Symphony To Play Paganini's Violin Concerto No. 1

Critically-acclaimed violinist Augustin Hadelich returns to Pacific Symphony, conducted by returning guest conductor Michael Francis, for three nights of electrifying performances. Hadelich headlines these concerts performing Paganini's virtuosic Violin Concerto No. 1, in a program opening with American composer Christopher Rouse's atmospheric work "Prospero's Room," and closing with Rachmaninoff's quintessentially Russian Symphony No. 3. Where piano fans look to Rachmaninoff for keyboard virtuosity, violinists turn to Paganini. An outrageously gifted musician and one of the first "rock stars" of classical music, Paganini was also an accomplished composer writing hundreds of pieces including six violin concertos.

"Hadelich Plays Paganini" takes place on Thursday-Saturday, February 27-29, at 8 p.m., in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. Tickets start at $35. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for a preview talk with Alan Chapman at 7 p.m. This concert is part of the Symphony's 2019-20 Hal & Jeanette Segerstrom Family Foundation Classical Series. For more information or to purchase tickets, call (714) 755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Michael Francis has quickly established himself internationally, forging collaborations with the world's leading orchestras. Known for maintaining a diverse repertoire while paying particular homage to the composers of his native Britain, Francis enjoys great reception throughout North America, Europe and Far East Asia. This season, Francis has been appointed the new chief conductor of the Deutsche Staatsphilharmonie Rheinland-Pfalz. Return engagements include the MDR Leipzig Radio Symphony Orchestra, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Tampere Philharmonic Orchestra and debuts with St. Louis Symphony Orchestra as well as the Phoenix and San Diego symphonies.

Augustin Hadelich has established himself as one of the most sought-after violinists of his generation. Featured on the cover of the May 2014 issue of Strings Magazine, he is also becoming a familiar figure in Europe and Asia, continuing to astonish audiences with his phenomenal technique, poetic sensitivity and gorgeous tone. His consistency throughout the repertoire, from Paganini to Brahms, Bartók and Adès, is seldom encountered in a single artist. His recent premiere of David Lang's 35-minute solo violin work, "Mystery Sonatas," composed specifically for him, at Carnegie's Zankel Hall in April 2014 was a resounding success. One week earlier, The Washington Post wrote a rave review for Tango Song and Dance, an originally conceived, multimedia recital premiered at Kennedy Center, featuring Hadelich, guitarist Pablo Villegas and pianist Joyce Yang.





