Video: Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November

Performances run November 2nd through 23rd.
LA Opera has just announced its 2024/25 season, including Romeo and Juliet, running from November 2nd through 23rd.
Watch a video preview of the production below!
Two feuding families rule Verona, with the Montagues and Capulets each determined to write their victory in blood. A chance meeting between Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet sparks a forbidden romance. But it wouldn’t be a Shakespearean tragedy without...well...tragedy.
Famed Venezuelan conductor Domingo Hindoyan and Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados lead Gounod’s romantic score, studded with one gorgeous love duet after another.
Rising stars Amina Edris and Duke Kim make their house debuts as opera’s favorite star-crossed lovers, with Justin Austin in his company debut as Mercutio and company favorite Craig Colclough as Lord Capulet.
Enter a sensuous, elegant world of vengeful duels and young love as this fan favorite returns to LA Opera for the first time since 2011.
