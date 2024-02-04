Video: Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November

LA Opera has just announced its 2024/25 season, including Romeo and Juliet, running from November 2nd through 23rd.

Watch a video preview of the production below!

Two feuding families rule Verona, with the Montagues and Capulets each determined to write their victory in blood. A chance meeting between Romeo Montague and Juliet Capulet sparks a forbidden romance. But it wouldn’t be a Shakespearean tragedy without...well...tragedy.

Famed Venezuelan conductor Domingo Hindoyan and Resident Conductor Lina González-Granados lead Gounod’s romantic score, studded with one gorgeous love duet after another.

Rising stars Amina Edris and Duke Kim make their house debuts as opera’s favorite star-crossed lovers, with Justin Austin in his company debut as Mercutio and company favorite Craig Colclough as Lord Capulet.

Enter a sensuous, elegant world of vengeful duels and young love as this fan favorite returns to LA Opera for the first time since 2011.



