Photos: First Look At LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At La Mirada Theatre
Performances will run through October 11th.
La Mirada Theatre's production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is set to open Saturday, September 19th. Performances will run through Sunday, October 11 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd. Check out the photos!
A down-and-out skid row floral assistant becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon “Audrey II” grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore who offers him fame and fortune in exchange for feeding its growing appetite.
The Cast of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS will feature: Grace Stockdale as “Audrey,” Thomas Hobson as “Seymour Krelborn,” Jay Brian Winnick as “Mr. Mushnik,” Travis Joe Dixon as “Orin Scrivello, DDS,” Joslynn Cortes as “Crystal,” Janaya Mahealani Jones as “Ronnette,” Marisa Moenho as “Chiffon,” Wilkie Ferguson III as “The Voice of Audrey II,” and “The Puppeteer” is Betsy Zajko. The Understudies are (in alphabetical order): Nick Lunetta, Erich Schroeder, Matthew Taylor Smith, and Rianny Vasquez.
The Design Team for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is as follows: Lighting Design by Steven Young; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Costume Coordinator is Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig Design by Melissa Dupont; Properties Supervisor is Kevin Williams. The Casting Director is Michael Donovan Casting; Michael Donovan, CSA & Richie Ferris, CSA. The Production Stage Manager is Julian Olive.
Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm; and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, September 20 at 6:30 pm. There will be an Open-captioned performance on Saturday, October 3 at 2:00 pm.
Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, September 24 at 7:30pm and Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 pm.
Tickets range from $28 - $115 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased on La Mirada Theatre’s website www.LaMiradaTheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group, student, La Mirada residents, and military discounts are available.
Recommended for ages 7 and up. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.
Photo Credit: Jason Niedle
Marisa Moenho, Grace Stockdale, Joslynn Cortes and Janaya Mahealani Jones
Joslynn Cortes, Thomas Hobson, Marisa Moenho and Janaya Mahealani Jones
Janaya Mahealani Jones, Joslynn Cortes and Marisa Moenho
The company of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
Grace Stockdale, Travis Joe Dixon and Thomas Hobson
Grace Stockdale, Jay Brian Winnick, Thomas Hobson, Janaya Mahealani Jones, Marisa Moenho and Joslynn Cortes
Travis Joe Dixon and Thomas Hobson
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