Tony Award Winner Betty Buckley To Lead Three-Day Masterclass

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Tony Award-winning actress and singer Betty Buckley, one of the American theatre's most celebrated performers, will lead an intimate three-day Song and Monologue Interpretation Workshop for actors in Los Angeles, October 19-21, presented by the Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio (LAMTS).

The workshop follows Buckley's October 18 concert appearance at La Mirada Theatre and offers Los Angeles performers a rare opportunity to work directly with the acclaimed actress on interpretation, storytelling and the emotional life of a song or monologue.

Best known for her Tony Award-winning performance as Grizabella in the original Broadway production of CATS and her iconic performance of 'Memory,' Buckley's extraordinary career has spanned Broadway, film, television and concert stages around the world.

The workshop is open to both singing and non-singing actors. Over three days, participating performers will work directly with Buckley on bringing greater specificity, authenticity and personal connection to their material.

The masterclass is presented by the Los Angeles Musical Theatre Studio, which brings distinguished Broadway artists and theatre professionals together with Los Angeles performers for intensive, artist-driven training. Previous LAMTS faculty have included Jason Alexander, Faith Prince, John Rubinstein, Carmen Cusack, Erika Henningsen and Jason Graae.

Enrollment is limited and spaces are currently available. Registration and information: www.lamts.com

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