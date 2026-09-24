Video: Peek Inside A BLACK-BILLED CUCKOO at La Jolla Playhouse
A new clip previews the world-premiere comedy about a Brooklyn birding community.
La Jolla Playhouse has posted a new behind-the-scenes video offering a peek into its world-premiere production of A Black-billed Cuckoo, giving audiences an early look at the play ahead of its run in the Mandell Weiss Forum.
Written by Mat Smart, the play centers on Ruth, a member of a close-knit birding group in Brooklyn's Prospect Park who has spent years searching for the elusive black-billed cuckoo. Over the course of 24 hours, the group is thrown into turmoil when some members spot the rare bird and others miss out entirely. The San Diego Union-Tribune described the production as 'packed with humor... delightful, funny and surprising,' calling it 'a gentle and rewarding play about friendship, found family and starting over.'
The production is directed by Shelley Butler and marks the 13th play to move from La Jolla Playhouse's DNA New Work Series to full production. According to the theatre, the show is billed as a quiet comedy about healing, wonder and moving on after missing out on something meaningful.
Additional details on the production, including its cast and creative team, were previously reported by BroadwayWorld ahead of the play's run at La Jolla Playhouse.
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