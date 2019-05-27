Victoria Gordon Brings Vintage Broadway To The Hollywood Fringe

Cabaret, classic showtunes, and comedy-what more do you need? Absolutely nothing, as far as Victoria Gordon is considered. She plans to bring all three to Victoria Gordon - LIVE AT THE HOLLYWOOD FRINGE, playing at the OMR Theatre at The Complex Hollywood.

Gordon, a lifelong performer who holds the distinction of being the youngest-ever soloist at Walt Disney Concert Hall, will write, direct, produce, and perform in an old-school cabaret featuring beloved musical theater songs and hilarious observational comedy vignettes. The hour-long show stars Gordon and includes a three-piece band. Stylistically, the show takes after the traditional acts of great Broadway performers, with Bernadette Peters and Jane Krakowski among the main inspirations.

A version of the show, Victoria Gordon - LIVE AT THE EDYE, debuted to rave reviews and a sold-out crowd in September 2018; however, Gordon describes the version that will play at Fringe as "a completely new show. Even though some of the songs are the same, the stories that make up the show are all different. And there's new music, too, so there's something fresh for everyone."

"Hollywood Fringe is an incredible exhibition of talent, and I'm honored to count myself among the performers participating in the tenth anniversary Fringe season," she says, adding, "I look forward to sharing this deeply personal show with such a special audience."

SHOW INFORMATION

Dates/Times: June 6, 10:30 PM; June 15, 9 PM; June 16, 12 PM; June 23, 4 PM; June 27, 8:30 PM

Location: OMR Theatre at The Complex Hollywood (6468 Santa Monica Blvd. Note that parking is limited)

Run Time: 60 minutes

Tickets: hff19.org/5857

ABOUT Victoria Gordon

Victoria Gordon is a producer, director, writer, actress, and singer. A native Angeleno and descendant of two entertainment families, she began appearing onstage at age two and had her first serious roles by her early teens. She began singing at age nine and, at 13, was the youngest-ever soloist at Walt Disney Concert Hall (a record she still holds). She is an award-winning actress and filmmaker; her production companies, Victoria Gordon Television and Blue Garnet Entertainment and Media Company, have created and released projects for Amazon and the film festival circuit. In 2015, she received the IFS Film Festival Vanguard Award for Breakthrough Performance, and in 2017, her directorial debut, I Might Be Famous, won Audience Choice at the Royal Starr Film Festival.

Miss Gordon is an alumna of the University of Southern California and The Second City Hollywood.

Website: www.thevictoriagordon.com

Instagram: @thevictoriagordon

Twitter: @TheVictoriaLive





