Verdi Chorus Cancels OPERA GETS REAL

A letter has been released from Verdi Chorus Board President Franklin Strauss and Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum:



In alignment with the many steps taken by community leaders and other performance organizations to reduce the risks brought on by coronavirus (COVID-19) that we all are now facing in our lives, and with the safety of all us foremost in mind, we have decided to cancel our spring Concert, Opera Gets Real at this time. We have been working on a truly wonderful program, and plan on actually doing this very same program next spring together with the follow-up Cavalleria Rusticana performance as well. In addition we have every intention of proceeding with our fall 2020 concert next November.



The Verdi Chorus has been so successful these many years in large part due to our true sense of family, and as a family we have to do what is in the family's best interest as our most important and meaningful overriding goal.





The Verdi Chorus is a Southern California nonprofit organization dedicated to presenting opera choruses in concert and to providing career development opportunities for young professional singers. As the only choral group in Southern California that focuses primarily on the dramatic and diverse music of the opera chorus, the Verdi Chorus gives talented amateur singers the unique opportunity to sing side by side with professional singers in rehearsals leading up to performances held to the highest artistic standards. Under the direction of its remarkable Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, each rehearsal is like a vocal master class.



The Verdi Chorus was founded in 1983 at the Verdi Restaurant in Santa Monica. When the restaurant closed in 1991, the Verdi Chorus continued. In 1999, the Chorus incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Under the continuous direction of Founding Artistic Director Anne Marie Ketchum, the Chorus presents four concerts each year as well as other collaborative events. Its repertoire includes over 300 choruses from 81 operas in seven languages.



For more information visit: www.verdichorus.org







