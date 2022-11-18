Van Eaton Galleries Hosts First Live In-Person Auction at New Galleries In Studio City

Van Eaton Galleries, the world record-breaking auction house and exhibition gallery has announced its first in-person on-site auction to be held at their new gallery. "Exploring the Disney Universe" is a two-day auction offering over 1,550 rare Disney artifacts. The highly anticipated auction will take place at Van Eaton Galleries' new location at 12160 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, California 91604.

"Exploring the Disney Universe" features items from Walt's earliest Hollywood days in the 1920s through the present day Walt Disney Company. Fans and collectors will get to experience the life and career of Walt Disney the man, the earliest days of Mickey Mouse, Imagineers, and Disney Parks around the world. From the early days of Walt animating in his uncle's garage, to Oswald the Rabbit and the original development of Mickey Mouse, the auction explores pivotal milestones through every decade of Disney history. A curated exhibition will open to the public so that Disney fans will have the chance to view the collection prior to auction date.

Highlights of the two-day event include particularly rare member items from the original Mickey Mouse Club dating to 1931 (Est: $300-$500); Original Oswald Production drawings (Est: $3,000-$5,000); a Mickey Mouse in "The Mad Dog" original poster from 1932 (Est: $20,000-$30,000) and a wide range of colorful, much cherished collectibles from the 1930s based on the Silly Symphonies. This popular series of 75 cartoons generally featured all new characters, the best known being the Three Little Pigs, and the debut of Donald Duck. Other highlights include an Original Production Cel from "Two Gun Mickey" (Est: $10,000-$15,000); a rare Technicolor Mickey Mouse Stock Poster (Est: $8,000-$10,000); an original production cel from 1937's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" of the Hag paired with the matching Original Production Background painting from the film (Est: $40,000-$50,000); a charming 16-piece Snow White Ceramic Breakfast Set from 1938 (Est: $800-$1,000); a pair of huge Old King Cole Department Store Window Display figures depicting Geppetto and Pinocchio - the only surviving examples (Est: $6,000- $8,000); and a 1946 Story Outline and Drawings for a "Hansel & Gretel" feature that evolved into "Fun and Fancy Free (Est: $1,000-$2,000).

The 1950s was a period of unprecedented growth for the Studio as Walt explored new venues for entertainment in television and live-action films, but his greatest gift to American culture was the very first theme park, Disneyland U.S.A. Chronicling this exciting time in Disney history are auction items including a "Cinderella" Concept Drawing by Mary Blair (Est: $20,000-$30,000); a "Peter Pan" Concept Drawing by Mary Blair (Est: $10,000-$20,000); a "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" Nautilus Model (Est: $1,000- $2,000); a rare Collection of 1950s Disney Acetate Recordings (Est: ($1,000-$2,000); and a rare "Lady and The Tramp Animation Draft (1954) (Est: $800-$1,000). From the 1960s, an extensive collection of rare Disneykins including store displays and other items will be on the auction block.

The 1970's were a time of adjustment for the Walt Disney Studios. In the 1980s the Studio led the "American Renaissance" of animation with the release of "The Little Mermaid" in 1989 - the first animated feature at Disney based on a classic fairy tale since "Sleeping Beauty." Highlights of this decade include "Tron" Ektachrome Continuous Tone Transparencies (Est: $500-$700)," (1989) (Est:$2,000-$3,000); a Disney Studio Team Disney Building Architect Model (Est: 800-$1,000) and an Original Production Cel from "The Little Mermaid."

In the 1990s, EuroDisney (Disneyland Paris) opened in 1992 and other parks including The Animal Kingdom opened at Walt Disney World. Auction highlights of this exciting era include a Disney Florida Studio Kem Weber Inspired Animators Desk (Est: $5,000-$7,000); a Disney Channel Celebrates Ten Years sign (Est: $300-$500); a Production Background from "Beauty and the Beast" (Est: $2,000-$4,000); an Original "Aladdin" Production Maquette (Est: $2,000-$4,000); a "Nightmare Before Christmas" Jack Skellington Big Figure (Est: $400-$600 and a Disney 75th Anniversary Fender Stratocaster guitar (Est: $2,000-$4,000).

It is a monumental task to point to every highlight throughout the over 1,500 artifacts of the massive "Exploring the Disney Universe" auction. Others include a rare Be@rbrick Mickey Mouse R&W Figure (Est: $1,000-$2,000): a Walt & Diane Disney Signed "The Story of Walt Disney" (Est: $10,000-$12,000); a rare 1955 pre-opening Disneyland Plot Plan (Est: $6,000-$8,000); the extensive 1958 Bank of America Disneyland Appraisal Archive (Est: $40,000-$50,000); The Disneyland Commemorative Stamp Proposal and Presentation (1988) (Est: $1,000-$2,000); an extremely rare Disneyland Opening Week Complimentary Pass (Est: $1,000-$2,000); a Haunted Mansion 50th Anniversary Electric Guitar (Est: $18,000-$20,000); the original Tomorrowland 1965-98 Metal Plaque that was installed at the land's entrance (Est: $4,000-$6,000); a unique Park Hopper Character Costume (Est: $1,500-$2,000) and so much more, covering every decade in Disney history.

"This is a massive auction with a collection of extraordinary items chronicling every decade of Walt Disney's history. A history of Disney studios, Walt Disney himself and all of the Disney Parks will be celebrated during our two-day auction that includes everything from concept art to attraction props and personal items from the life and career of Walt Disney, as well as Disney Studio and animation archives. It's a remarkable testament to Walt's dream and the influence Disney has around the world. We are also looking forward to hosting you at our brand new location in Studio City." - Mike Van Eaton, Co-Founder, Van Eaton Galleries.

