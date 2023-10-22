VIDEO: Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera

The production runs now through November 12.
POPULAR
Rossini's The Barber of Seville is currently running at LA Opera through November 12th. Check out video from the production below!
The dashing Count Almaviva is ready to sweep Rosina off her feet and make her his countess—but not if her greedy guardian Doctor Bartolo has anything to say about it. Enter Figaro: barber, valet and the man with a plan to wreak joyful havoc and let true love bloom.
Internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard returns to star as Rosina along with baritone Joshua Hopkins as the street-smart matchmaker Figaro. Rossini’s beloved score (filled with delightful earworms) is conducted by Louis Lohraseb, fresh from his triumphant Tosca in 2022. Best of all, experience this colorful comedy in a new-to-Los Angeles production by Tony- and Emmy-winning director and choreographer Rob Ashford. This is one appointment with a barber you don’t want to miss.
Videos
|Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05) PHOTOS
|Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)
|Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)
|Deathtrap
International City Theatre (10/18-11/05)
|“Françoise par Sagan” (Françoise by Sagan)
Theatre Raymond Kabbaz (10/26-10/26)
|The Girls Talkin’ – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Event – one night only
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/05-11/05)
|My Mother Had Two Faces: Reflections on Beauty, Aging and Acceptance
The Zephyr Theatre (12/10-12/10)
|Real Estate
Edrington & Associates (5/23-12/31)
|Vasthy and Friends – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre FAMILY FOCUS SELECTION
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/04-11/04)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You