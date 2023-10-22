VIDEO: Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera

The production runs now through November 12.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

Rossini's The Barber of Seville is currently running at LA Opera through November 12th. Check out video from the production below!

The dashing Count Almaviva is ready to sweep Rosina off her feet and make her his countess—but not if her greedy guardian Doctor Bartolo has anything to say about it. Enter Figaro: barber, valet and the man with a plan to wreak joyful havoc and let true love bloom.

Internationally acclaimed mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard returns to star as Rosina along with baritone Joshua Hopkins as the street-smart matchmaker Figaro. Rossini’s beloved score (filled with delightful earworms) is conducted by Louis Lohraseb, fresh from his triumphant Tosca in 2022. Best of all, experience this colorful comedy in a new-to-Los Angeles production by Tony- and Emmy-winning director and choreographer Rob Ashford. This is one appointment with a barber you don’t want to miss.







