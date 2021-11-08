VIDEO: La Mirada Theatre Presents MAMMA MIA!

Mamma Mia is now playing at La Mirada Theatre For the Performing Arts. Performances will run through Sunday, November 21, at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Check out footage below!

The musical features music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and some songs with Stig Anderson, book by Catherine Johnson, originally conceived by Judy Craymer, with musical direction by Keith Thompson, choreography by Dana Solimando and directed by T.J. Dawson.

Get swept away by the infectious music, funny story, and dazzling dance numbers that have made MAMMA MIA! a worldwide phenomenon. On the eve of her wedding on an idyllic Greek island, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings back three men from her mother's past. Featuring over 20 ABBA songs, including the hits "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me," this fresh new look at the high-spirited, feel-good sensation will have you dancing in the aisles! Recommended for ages 13 and up.

Tickets range from $17 - $89 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com, by visiting the La Mirada Theatre Box Office, or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.