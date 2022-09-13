VIDEO: First Look at Transcendence Theatre Company's THE GALA

For the third production in their 2022 season of original outdoor musical revues, Transcendence Theatre Company will present THE GALA at Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen, CA. Check out the sizzle reel below!

Directed, choreographed, and conceived by Broadway veteran Chip Abbott (On the Town), along with fellow conceivers Billy Bustamante (Miss Saigon) and Matt Smart (Hamilton), THE GALA is Transcendence's most highly anticipated show of the year. The annual celebration features dazzling renditions of popular Broadway hits from new and classic shows such as Tick, Tick, Boom!; Wicked; Guys and Dolls; Funny Girl; and more.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $165 for individual shows. For tickets and more information, visit www.bestnightever.org or call the box office at 877-424-1414.