VIDEO: First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group

Center Theatre Group presents TheaterWorksUSA’s New York Times Critic’s Pick, “Dog Man: The Musical” based on the worldwide best-selling book series by Dav Pilkey.

“Dog Man: The Musical” will be presented on November 21, 2023 to January 7, 2024 at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Culver City. Tickets and information are available at

“Dog Man: The Musical” is a hilarious and heartwarming production following the chronicles of Dog Man, who with the head of a dog and the body of a policeman, loves to fight crime and chew on the furniture. But while trying his best to be a good boy, can he save the city from Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Can he catch Petey, the world’s most evil cat, who has cloned himself to exact revenge on the doggy do-gooder? 

Best buds George and Harold have been creating comics for years, but now that they’re in 5th grade, they figure it's time to level up and write a musical based on their favorite character, Dog Man, the crime-biting sensation who is part dog, part man, and all hero! How hard could it be?  And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?? 

Find out in this epic musical adventure featuring the hilarity and heart of beloved characters from Dav Pilkey, the creator of “Captain Underpants” and “Cat Kid Comic Club.”

“Dog Man: The Musical” has book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila (two-time Emmy Award-winning writer of the PBS show “Peg + Cat”), and music by Brad Alexander (Drama Desk Nominated “See Rock City & Other Destinations”), with original direction and choreography by Jen Wineman (NY: “Less Than 50%”).

The cast for the Los Angeles engagement of “Dog Man: The Musical” includes L.R. Davidson (Li’l Petey & Others); Chadaé Nichol (Flippy & Others); Brian Owen (Dog Man & Others); Marcus Phillips (George & Others); Bryan Daniel Porter (Petey & Others); Max Torrez (Harold & Others); Joe Balanza (George/Harold Swing); Jasiana Caraballo (Flippy/Li’l Petey Swing); and Reggie De Leon (Petey/Dog Man Swing).

The New York Times said, “‘Dog Man: The Musical’ keeps young audiences giggling for nearly 90 minutes. You have to love a family show that makes adults laugh, too. The musical’s writers … have adeptly transferred Mr. Pilkey’s inventive, irreverent and mildly vulgar sensibilities to the stage. Like ‘Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties,’ the book that is its chief inspiration, the show is based on the premise that it is actually the work of fifth-grade boys. And you know fifth-grade boys.” 

Newsday called the show “a howling good time. This show is perfect for everyone.” While New York Family said it was an “epic musical adventure featuring hilarity and heart.” And Theater Life stated, “As Dickens might say, it’s a far, far better show they’ve done than many I've seen before. ‘Dog Man’ should be every kid’s best friend.”

Pilkey himself said of this production, “‘Dog Man: The Musical’ surpasses my highest expectations. It is the ‘Perfect Mash-up’ of memorable music, humor, and love.” 

The scenic design by Timothy R. Mackabee (Broadway’s “The Elephant Man;” “Guards at the Taj,” Lucille Lortel Award), costume design by Heidi Leigh Hanson (Regional: “The Addams Family Musical,” “How I Learned to Drive”), lighting design by David Lander (Broadway’s “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical;” “Benghal Tiger at the Bagdad Zoo,” Drama Desk Award) and sound design by Emma Wilk (NY: “The Waiting Game,” Regional: “The Heiress”).  







