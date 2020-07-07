VIDEO: Conan O'Brien Does His First Show From the Historic Largo at the Coronet Theater

Conan O'Brien put on his first show from the historic Largo At The Coronet Theater in Los Angeles for an audience of one: his assistant Sona.

"Let me assure you, we're following all of the health protocols while we're here," he said. "I'm here with a bare bones crew, everyone's wearing a mask, everyone's social distanced and the theater is empty and the only person sitting here is my assistant Sona."

Conan announced that he is doing this in support of the theatre industry.

"Why am I here? Well a lot of theaters are struggling right now and we really wanted to help one of the empty local theaters here in LA so we chose Largo. It's a really special place," he said.

Watch the full clip below!

