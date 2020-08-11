Unusual Suspects Theatre Company Launches Create-A-Thon Fundraiser

The event kicked off on August 10.

The Unusual Suspects Theatre Company is launching the Virtually UnUSual Create-A-Thon, beginning August 10.

The company is inviting people to write or perform something original, record a performance of their students' work, or share visual art!

If creating isn't your thing, you can instead choose to donate or support a different creator.

Learn more or donate here.

In addition, there will be a VIP Drawing and Live Auction, with prizes including a Zoom call with Dave Burd, a Zoom get-together hosted by Jason Kennedy, and more!

The company launched the Virtually UnUSual Create-A-Thon in order to increase their exposure, and more importantly to raise awareness and the critical funds necessary to continue their work.

Virtually UnUSual Create-A-Thon Host Committee: Shawn Amos, Bradford Bancroft, Rachel Bloom, Nancy and Steve Carell, Tameka Carter, Stephen & Sherie Carroll, Karen Chou, Ed Coghlan, Mo Collins and Alex Skuby, Victoria Dummer, Hector & Carolee Elizondo, Sally Fairman, Maile Flanagan, Markese Freeman, Annabeth Gish, Rachel Goldberg, Laura Leigh Hughes, David Henry Hwang, Sydney Kamlager-Dove, Deborah Lintz, Lara Magnusen, Reba McEntire, Johnny Ortiz, Mary Ramos and Murray Oden, Luis J. Rodriguez, Elizabeth Silver, Julie Tugend, Kirsten Vangsness & Wayne Wilderson.

