Untold Stories Living History Project Comes to the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center Next Month

The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center is partnering with Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi's Untold Stories Living History Project and artist Jan Glasband to bring a very special event to our Mainstage and Gallery on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 7 pm. The event was originally scheduled on June 19th, but had to be postponed. This free of charge event is open to the public and was made possible through a grant from the California Arts Council.

"We are so delighted to be presenting the Untold Stories Living History Project from Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi and Jan Glasband's incredible Social Justice Series of graphite drawings", states Cultural Arts Center General Manager Fred Helsel. "And through the generosity of the California Arts Council, we are able to offer this program free of charge to the public."

Actors portraying social justice leaders Rosa Parks, Malcom X, and Maya Angelou will take to the stage to share their incredible stories. Afterward, light refreshments will be served in the Upper Gallery that features artist Jan Glasband's Social Justice Series of graphite drawings. The actors and artist will be in attendance at the gallery showing to meet those attending the event.

Los Angeles actress Tara Cox will be portraying Rosa Parks. Ms. Parks was a civil rights leader whose refusal to give up her seat to a white passenger on a segregated bus led to the Montgomery Bus Boycott. Her bravery led to nationwide efforts to end racial segregation. Parks was awarded the Martin Luther King Jr. Award by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

On September 15, 1996, President Bill Clinton awarded Parks the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor given by the United States' executive branch. The following year, she was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the highest award given by the U.S. legislative branch.

Cox will be joined by Ventura County actor Stan McConnell as Malcom X. Malcolm X was a minister, human rights activist and prominent Black Nationalist leader who served as a spokesman for the Nation of Islam during the 1950s and 1960s. Due largely to his efforts, the Nation of Islam grew from a mere 400 members at the time he was released from prison in 1952 to 40,000 members by 1960. Articulate, passionate and a naturally gifted and inspirational orator, Malcolm X exhorted blacks to cast off the shackles of racism "by any means necessary," including violence. The fiery civil rights leader broke with the group shortly before his assassination on February 21, 1965, at the Audubon Ballroom in Manhattan, where he had been preparing to deliver a speech.

Rounding out the evening will be Los Angeles based actress Regan Carrington playing poet Maya Angelou. Ms. Angelou was born as Marguerite Johnson on April 4th, 1928, in St. Louis, Missouri and raised in St. Louis and Stamps, Arkansas. Maya Angelou became one of the most renowned and influential voices of our time. With over 50 honorary doctorate degrees Dr. Maya Angelou became a celebrated poet, memoirist, educator, dramatist, producer, actress, historian, filmmaker, and civil rights activist.

Admission to this special evening is free of charge and is open to the public. For more information visit www.simi-arts.org or call the Cultural Arts Center at 805-583-7900.