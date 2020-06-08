Union Station Summer Sessions to Offer Virtual Experience Featuring Magic, Dance, Comedy and Live Music

Union Station is the gateway to Los Angeles and a dynamic destination for arts, entertainment and culture. Beginning June 11, Union Station Summer Sessions will take viewers on a monthlong virtual exploration of some of LA's most compelling artists performing from awe-inspiring spaces throughout the iconic downtown landmark.

The four Summers Sessions will premier "live" every Thursday at 7 p.m. from June 11 - July 2 on Facebook and YouTube. Naz Perez, TV producer, podcaster and on-air personality (Rotten Tomatoes; Los Angeles Dodgers) will host the captivating new series that will bring some of the most dynamic and exciting performers from across LA into people's homes each week. The breathtaking architecture of the station will serve as a striking backdrop to each engaging performance.

Kicking off the series on Thursday, June 11, is Mad About Magic, 30 minutes of mind-bending magic featuring top LA magicians performing in the grandeur of the station's waiting area. The event will be headlined by award-winning mentalist and magician Rmax who has appeared on "Masters of Illusions" and is a consultant on "Americans Got Talent: The Champions." Also featured will be Michael Rayner whose postmodern vaudevillian show has been described as "preposterous brilliance" and who has appeared on "America's Got Talent," "The Late Late Show with James Corden" and "The David Letterman Show," along with Tam Vo, a regular performer at the World-Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood.

The Dance Battle Showcase on June 18 will feature three of LA's top hip-hop dancers, Logistix, Lil Sweets and Tre de Rego in an all-out dance-off in the historic Ticketing Hall judged by two-time Emmy-winning choreographer Kathryn Burns. Logistix took first place at UDEF Pro Breaking Tour's Silverback Open in 2018 and competed with top-level B-Boys and B-Girls at the World Urban Games in Budapest. Lil Sweets has performed on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," competed on "World of Dance" and appeared in multiple music videos. Tre de Rego and his crew The Lab Creative Arts Studio won season 2 of NBC's "World of Dance" and has performed with Justin Bieber. Kathryn Burns has choreographed over 150 episodes of TV including "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Key & Peele" and "Two Broke Girls."

On June 25, Clock Tower Comedy will showcase one of most popular and critically acclaimed international comedy ensembles in the country, Baby Wants Candy. The celebrated improv show, with sell-out runs around the globe, rolls into Union Station for a customized, one-of-a-kind performance that will deliver a roller coaster ride of spontaneously choreographed numbers. It's unscripted, unguided, unpredictable ... and unbelievably funny.

The final performance on July 2 will feature a live concert in the majestic Ticketing Hall to kick off the holiday weekend. Talent to be announced.

More information is at www.unionstationla.com/happenings

