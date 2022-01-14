UTA Artist Space to Present WHILE WE HERE

UTA Artist Space will present While We Here, a digital exhibition of all new paintings by Los Angeles-based artist Reginald Armstrong. Created for UTA Artist Space, this presentation highlights seven group portraits and two still lifes painted in the artist's signature figurative style.



Across nine paintings, Reginald Armstrong explores family, community, and memory by highlighting scenes of familial intimacy and the spaces they occur within. Created in isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic, these works offer a reflection on nostalgia, solitude, and connection-all cast within a warmly vibrant palate.



"During the pandemic the idea of having images with groups of people was almost a way of having company for me," says Reginald Armstrong. "We became so deprived of the feeling of being around the people we take for granted from seeing them so often... In this exhibition I wanted to create warm and home feeling spaces with a focus on multiple figuration and mostly interior spaces. I wanted to create a timeless point of view for memories stored in all of us with loved ones and friends in social gatherings."

ABOUT REGINALD ARMSTRONG



Reginald W. Armstrong is a Los Angeles-based artist born 1984 in West Berlin of Panamanian descent and raised in El Paso, Texas along the US-Mexico border. Armstrong received his BFA in fine art from the University of Texas El Paso in 2012 with a focus in painting and sculpture. He has exhibited widely in the Western United States with exhibitions in Texas and California. In addition to his art practice he has curated numerous exhibitions of artwork by his contemporaries. He currently has work in the collection of Beth Rudin DeWoody and The Bunker ArtSpace, UTA Fine Arts and UTA Artist Space Creative Director Arthur Lewis, and artist Shepard Fairey. His work has been featured in The El Paso Times and Vanity Fair.

For more information visit: UTAArtistSpace.com.