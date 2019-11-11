USM Jazz Faculty Ensemble Presents FACULTY CONCERT SERIES, 11/15

The Faculty Jazz Ensemble (Chris Oberholtzer, trombone; Barry Saunders, saxophone; Chris Klaxton, trumpet; Taylor O'Donnell, vocalist; Gary Wittner, guitar; Jed Wilson, piano; Bronek Suchanek, bass and Les Harris Jr., drums) will perform the complete 1962, Capitol Record's Nancy Wilson/Cannonball Adderley recording. This exciting concert will feature such tunes as A Sleepin' Bee, Happy Talk, Save Your Love for Me and Never Will I Marry.

This concert will pay tribute to the ground-breaking album released by Capitol Records in 1962. A Nancy Wilson quote from the original liner notes speaks volumes.

"We've wanted to do this for months, but we wanted it to be spontaneous and relaxed. So we waited till the time was right for both of us. We wanted a happy, romping sound. It would be Cannonball's quintet with me fitting in as a sort of easy-going third horn on some nice songs that haven't already been 'heard to death' on records." ~ Nancy Wilson.

Friday, November 15 at 8 p.m. Corthell Concert Hall, Gorham Campus

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and USM alumni, and $5 for students. Purchase tickets online at www.usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, or by calling 207-780-5555.





