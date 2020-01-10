UNSUNG SHEROES Comes to The Bridge Theater at A Place Called Home

"Unsung Sheroes" comes to The Bridge Theater @ A Place Called Home on February 1.

One perfect way to kick off the start of Black History Month would be to see Unsung Sheroes, which celebrates the stories of several African American women of the 19th and 20th Centuries.

The narrative is introduced by Sojourner Truth (1797-1883), the abolitionist and women's rights advocate. What follows are the stories of Anarcha Westcott (born 1828), a slave who endured experimental and pioneering medical treatments in a series of operations that ultimately advanced medical science; Ellen Craft (1826-1891), a light-skinned slave who successfully posed as a white male planter and escaped to freedom with her husband; and Shirley Chisholm (1924-2005), the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress.

All of these stories are about women who bravely endured formidable challenges and whose courage and fortitude have impacted the lives of women (and men) in the generations that followed.

The cast includes Fredericka Meek (General Hospital; Conan), Tiffany Phillips (Scandal, Teen Wolf), and LaRita Shelby (South Central, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody).

Erika Cohen is the playwright. Born in England and raised in Canada, Ms. Cohen, who is also an actor, was dismayed by the paucity of roles for Black women and turned to writing She founded Sistahs Ink Productions, with the objective of telling women's stories. She is a graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts and also studied with Uta Hagen. She is the creator of a web series, The Crazy Black Woman. She appeared on the Tv series Life Goes On and in the remake of Brain's Song.

Zaida Ife is the director and dramaturge. A graduate of Mason Gross School of Performing Arts at Rutgers University, she pursued post-graduate studies at Cornell University and Temple University. Her most recent of her numerous directing credits include Three Times a Lady, A Mile in My Shoes, Ciao Bella, Thugs and the People Who Love Them, Love Jones the Musical, and Nobody Walks Like My Daddy. She is also a writer and producer.

Producer for A Place Called Home: Efrain Schunior. Production manager: Daniela Naranjo. Visual effects: John Williams. Costume design: Mylette Nora.

The show is specially priced to make it affordable to all.

See Unsung Sheroes. It's the right time to celebrate brave Black women.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You