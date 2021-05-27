Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

UNRAVELLED IN CONVERSATION Presents Live Panel Discussion featuring David Milch

The eventis offered as an adjunct to the virtual premiere of UnRavelled, a new drama about creativity and the mysteries of dementia.

May. 27, 2021  
Global Brain Health Institute, based at the University of California, San Francisco and Trinity College Dublin, the University of Dublin, is presenting a live, online public event titled "UnRavelled in Conversation: Creativity, Love & Dementia" on Saturday, June 26 at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

The panel discussion, which features NYPD Blue and Deadwood creator David Milch who is currently living with a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease, is offered as an adjunct to the virtual premiere of UnRavelled, a new drama about creativity and the mysteries of dementia. UnRavelled is currently streaming through the end of June, which is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

Written by Jake Broder and directed by Nike Doukas, UnRavelled is a critically acclaimed new drama that explores the fascinating connection between modern-day painter Anne Adams and early 20th century composer Maurice Ravel, both of whom experienced intense periods of virtuosic creativity while in the early stages of primary progressive aphasia, a form of frontotemporal dementia.

Learn more at www.UnRavelledPlay.com.


