UNA NOCHE EN TEJAS Heads To The Brisk Festival LA!

Kevin Ray Johnson's (The Unpredictable Times) Award Winning 10 Minute Play Una Noche en Tejas - When Beyonce Met Selena, will be heading to The Brisk Festival LA this April at The Morgan Wixson Theater in Santa Monica, California.

Directed by Frank Ruiz (The Wizard of Oz International Tour) and Grace Andrade Bowen serving as Executive Producer, it will star Lindsey Anne Dantes as "Selena" and Briana Wilder returning to the role "Bea".

Una Noche en Tejas has previously been seen at The NY Theater Festival's 2021 Winterfest and at The 2021 Equity Library Fall Virtual Play Festival where it was award "Best Play in Festival".

For Selena, the Tejano music superstar always on the go, finding five minutes for herself is a true accomplishment. Only in a rare moment of solitude after a show, does Selena meet a timid young singer, Bea, seeking advice on stardom. What may have seemed like a small moment in time, led to the rise one of the Twenty First Century's biggest stars. ~ Una Noche en Tejas is based on the real historic event of Beyonce Knowles meeting Selena Quintanilla-Perez at a Houston mall in the 1990s.

The Morgan Wixson Theatre is located at 2627 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405. Show dates are April 23rd & 24th. For more information please visit - https://briskfestival.com or https://www.unanoche.info