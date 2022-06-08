UCLA's Center For The Art Of Performance Announces 2022–23 Fall/Winter Programs

UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) announces the 2022-23 Fall/Winter program lineup bringing Grammy Award-winning musicians, masters of dance and multi-disciplinary collaborations to the stages of UCLA's Royce Hall and The Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater.

Tickets go on sale to CAP UCLA members on June 15 and will be available to the public starting June 21 at cap.ucla.edu, by phone 310-825-2101 or at the UCLA Central Ticket Office.





600 Highwaymen

A Thousand Ways (Part Three): An Assembly

October 1-2, October 22-23, February 4-5, February 11-12

12pm; 1:30pm; 3pm; 4:30pm; 6pm & 7:30pm (Times are for each dates listed above)

Royce Hall

Obie Award-winning experimental theater duo 600 Highwaymen present A Thousand Ways (Part Three): An Assembly, which brings together an audience of 16 strangers to construct a uniquely intimate theatrical experience. Using a shared script, it traces how we consider one another individually and collectively after so much time apart. The work explores the line between strangeness and kinship, and how the most intimate assembly can become profoundly radical.





Branford Marsalis Quartet

October 16 at 7pm

Royce Hall

Saxophonist Branford Marsalis is one of the most influential figures in contemporary music. The NEA Jazz Master, Grammy winner and Tony nominee is equally at home performing with symphony orchestras or sitting in with members of the Grateful Dead, but the core of his musical universe remains the Branford Marsalis Quartet. This ensemble is acclaimed for their original compositions as well as their interpretations of jazz standards and popular classics.





Antonio Sánchez & Bad Hombre

with Thana Alexa, BIGYUKI & Lex Sadler

November 3 at 8pm

Royce Hall

Multiple Grammy Award-winning "drummer's drummer" Antonio Sánchez is internationally celebrated for his soundtrack to the Academy Award-winning film Birdman. He returns to the Royce Hall stage with songs from his new Warner Brothers album SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. 2) which features collaborations with Trent Reznor, Kimbra, Meshell Ndegeocello, Dave Matthews and more.





Tigran Hamasyan



November 12 at 8pm

Royce Hall

Tigran Hamasyan became one of the most distinctive pianists of his generation by fusing jazz improvisation with the rich music of his native Armenia. On his latest album, StandArt, he brings his improvisational chops to deconstructed takes on standards, participating in American musical traditions while at the same time challenging familiar categories. In times of increasing division, his experimental approach is an inspirational reminder of the ways creativity overflows boundaries.





Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company

What Problem?

November 19 at 8pm

Royce Hall

The acclaimed Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company's latest work, What Problem?, explores the tension between belonging to a community and the isolation that many feel during these divisive political times. Jones conceived of this project in pursuit of the elusive "we." Jones and the company develop individual content with approximately 25 local community members in each of the touring locations, making each performance specific to its host city.





Seth Parker Woods

Difficult Grace

December 4 at 7pm

Glorya Kaufman Dance Theater

Recipient of the 2022 Chamber Music America Michael Jaffee Visionary Award and hailed by The Guardian as "a cellist of power and grace" who possesses "mature artistry and willingness to go to the brink," cellist Seth Parker Woods has established a reputation as a versatile artist straddling several genres. Difficult Grace, a collaboration between Woods and the inimitable choreographer Roderick George, is a multimedia tour de force featuring Woods in the triple role of cellist, narrator/guide, and movement artist.





Israel Galván & Niño de Elche

Mellizo Doble

January 21 at 8pm

Royce Hall

The unclassifiable dancer Israel Galván recodifies the physical language of flamenco, incorporating a multiplicity of influences in order to break out of the accumulated sediment of tradition. Mellizo Doble is a collaboration with singer/guitarist Niño de Elche, exploring performance as a cyborg experience, a blending of passion and technique. The presentation with CAP UCLA will be the American premiere of Mellizo Doble.



Cécile McLorin Salvant

January 26 at 8pm

Royce Hall

Three-time Grammy winner and MacArthur Fellowship Award recipient Cécile McLorin Salvant is a composer, singer and visual artist who unearths the connections between vaudeville, blues, global folk traditions, theater, jazz, and baroque music. Her latest album Ghost Song, is a disquietingly evocative exploration of the ways people can be haunted - by lingering memories, roads not taken, ghosts real and imagined. Nothing Salvant has done previously will prepare listeners for the visceral intensity and genre-obliterating atmospheres of Ghost Song.



MVF Band

February 23 at 8pm

Royce Hall

With sax, keys, bass, and drums - plus the traditional Armenian Tar - MVF Band has spent the last decade together exploring new directions in Armenian music and perfecting their on-stage connection. Moving across genres, Miqayel Voskanyan's quintet is known for cross-pollinating folk idioms with progressive arrangements and original compositions. MVF Band is touring the U.S. as part of Center Stage, a cultural diplomacy initiative of the U.S. Department of State.



Create-Your-Own series of two or more events and save 10%.



CAP UCLA Members get access to priority presale for tickets to all Fall/ Winter programs and also enjoy 15% off all ticket purchases.



Purchase online at cap.ucla.edu, by phone (310) 825-2101, and at the UCLA Central Ticket Office, M-F, 10 am - 4 pm.



Individual ticket on sale dates:

● CAP UCLA Members: Wed, June 15 at 12pm

● CAP Enews Subscribers: Fri, June 17 at 12pm

● General Public: Tue, June 21 at 12pm

● UCLA Faculty and Staff: Tue, June 21 at 12pm

● UCLA Students: Tue, Sep 13 at 12pm



In Spring 2023, CAP UCLA will open the doors of the UCLA Nimoy Theater, a state-of-the-art performance space named for artist, actor, director and philanthropist Leonard Nimoy. The intimately-scaled venue will immerse audiences in a profoundly engaging experience of live performance. The Nimoy's inaugural season presents new work by the legendary Kronos Quartet, electrifying Ethio-American vocalist and songwriter Meklit, "live documentarian" filmmaker Sam Green, and a collaboration between two essential musical voices of Los Angeles, Quetzal and Perla Batalla, among others.



For more information about CAP UCLA and the 2022-23 Fall/Winter programs, visit cap.ucla.edu. To learn more about the UCLA Nimoy Theater, visit cap.ucla.edu/landing/the_nimoy.