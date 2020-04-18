UCLA's 2020 Dance Marathon Moves Online

The Pediatric AIDS Coalition at UCLA (PAC) presents Dance Marathon 2020, which has moved online due to the current health crisis.

Join in virtually on Saturday, April 18, as they raise awareness and funds for the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, the Laurel Foundation, and the UCLA AIDS Institute.

Join the 7,000+ UCLA students who have completed the challenge of staying standing for the entire 26 hours, literally taking a stand in the fight against Pediatric HIV/AIDS. This year, dancers have the opportunity to virtually meet the beneficiaries and be a part of a life-changing event. There are 12 Dancer Captains who assist with fundraising and are here to guide and support you every step of the way.

Dancers commit to fundraising $260 for the beneficiaries. Aside from a life-changing experience, the $260 fundraised includes five meals, a dancer t-shirt, and a box stuffed with goodies from corporate sponsors.

Learn more at www.up4thefight.org/ucla2020/Static/Event-Info.

With thousands of participants, live music, and appearances by celebrities and activists alike, Dance Marathon has raised over $5.5 million in its a??eighteen year history benefiting HIV-affected children around the world. DM aims to empower the UCLA campus community in the fight against pediatric AIDS by raising awareness about the importance of HIV education and testing, and by helping young people make a difference in halting the spread of this critical, preventable virus.





