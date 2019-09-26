UCLA School Of Theater, Film And Television Announces 2019-20 Theater Season

The UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television's (UCLA TFT) Department of Theater announced today its upcoming theater season, which includes the production of Bertolt Brecht's The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, the opera Juana and the seminal rock musical Hair.

The season begins in November with Arturo Ui, Brecht's allegory that satirizes the rise of Nazi Party in pre-WWII Germany, placing the action in 1930s Chicago. Also in November, Juana, based on the novel Sor Juana's Second Dream, by UCLA Professor Alicia Gaspar de Alba, tells the story of Sor Juana Ines de la Cruz, a 17th-century feminist genius, theologian, poet, author, composer, artist and architect whose life was marked by repeated conflict with men of the Inquisition. The opera features designers from the Department of Theater and performers from the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music. In May, the Ray Bolger Musical Theater Program at UCLA TFT presents Hair: The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical, a celebration of counterculture and the sexual revolution.

The season also includes La Victima, a collaboration between The Latino Theater Company and the Theater Arts Department at East Los Angeles College. One of the most important plays of the Chicano Theater canon, La Victima, written in 1976, spans four decades and focuses on the Mendoza and the Villa families, who arrive in the United States with dreams of a better life. This touring production throughout greater Los Angeles is presented in response to the recent spate of deportations and separations of families. It is directed by Jose Luis Valenzuela, the artistic director of The Los Angeles Theatre Center, and features students from UCLA TFT and East Los Angeles College.

Other theater season productions include The Last Living Gun, directed by Sara Lyons (December); William Shakespeare's Troilus and Cressida, directed by Rob Clare (February); Lydia, directed by Mark Anthony Vallejo (February-March); Aphra Behn's The Rover (March); and Henrik Ibsen's Brand, directed by Jean Carlo Yunen (May-June).

Theater season productions (dates and locations):

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui, directed by Angela Scott (Nov. 15-16, 19-23), Little Theater

Juana, directed by Sara Widzer (Nov. 22 and 24), Freud Playhouse

New Play Festival: The Last Living Gun, directed by Sara Lyons (Dec. 5-7) Theater 1340 Magowan Hall

Troilus and Cressida, directed by Rob Clare (Feb. 21-22, 25-29, 2020) Theater 1340 Macgowan Hall

Lydia, directed by Mark Anthony Vallejo (Feb 28-29, March 3-7, 2020), Little Theater

The Rover (March 6-7, 10-14), Freud Playhouse

Hair, directed by Jeremy Mann, musical direction by Dan Belzer, (May 22-23, 26-30), Freud Playhouse

Brand, directed by Jean Carlo Yunen (May 29-30, June 2-6), Little Theater

A full theater season schedule is available on UCLA TFT's website.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You