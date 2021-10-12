Tyla Abercrumbie, Wendell B. Franklin & More to Star in West Coast Premiere of PARADISE BLUE

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its West Coast premiere of Paradise Blue, written by Tony Award-nominated Dominique Morisseau (Ain't Too Proud, Skeleton Crew) and directed by Stori Ayers (Blood at the Root, The Last O.G.).

The cast includes Tyla Abercrumbie (The Chi, Utopia) as Silver, Wendell B. Franklin (The Good Fight, Madame Secretary) as Blue, Alani iLongwe (The Legend of Georgia McBride, Two Trains Running) as P-Sam, Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks (Radio Golf, Sweat) as Corn, and Shayna Small (Parable of the Sower, Rags Parkland Sings Songs of the Future) as Pumpkin.

Previews for Paradise Blue begin Tuesday, November 9 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, November 18.

Welcome to the sultry, jazz-filled Paradise Club. It's 1949 in Detroit, and trumpet-playing club owner Blue has a tough decision to make. Should he sell his jazz joint as gentrification is banging on the door? The house band is desperate to stay, Blue's demons are tempting him to leave, and the arrival of a seductive stranger turns everything upside down. In Tony Award-nominated playwright Dominique Morisseau's (Ain't Too Proud, Skeleton Crew) powerful noir-inspired drama, a makeshift family and their troubled bandleader find themselves fighting for the future of Paradise.

Paradise Blue is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

PARADISE BLUE PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Written by Dominique Morisseau

Directed by Stori Ayers

Previews: Tuesday, November 9 - Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Opening Night: Thursday, November 18, 2021

Closing Night: Sunday, December 12, 2021

CAST

Tyla Abercrumbie as Silver

Wendell B. Franklin as Blue

Alani iLongwe as P-Sam

John Earl Jelks as Corn

Shayna Small as Pumpkin

PRODUCTION TEAM

Scenic Designer Edward E. Haynes, Jr.

Costume Designer Wendell C. Carmichael

Lighting Designer Alan C. Edwards

Sound Designer Jeff Gardner

Composer David "Preach" Balfour

Fight Director Steve Rankin

Intimacy Choreographer Nedra Constance Gallegos

Production Stage Manager Shawna Voragen

Assistant Stage Manager Liv Scott

Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Monday No performance

Tuesday - Friday 8:00 p.m.

Saturday 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.

Sunday 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.

LOCATION

Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse

10886 Le Conte Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90024

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $129.00. Available in person at The Geffen Playhouse box office, by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Currently, children under 12 years of age will not be admitted. Proof of vaccination and masks are required - additional policy details can be found at www.geffenplayhouse.org/plan/reopening/.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public two hours before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General/$15.00 Student.

COLLEGE AUDIENCES

Through a variety of events and other opportunities, Geffen Playhouse welcomes college students to experience the live storytelling presented on our stages. We are proud of our association with UCLA's School of Theater, Film, and Television, and open our doors to all college students throughout Los Angeles. More information is available at www.geffenplayhouse.org/college.