Ty Taylor Will Perform Classic and Nouveau Standards at The Wallis This Month

Acclaimed recording artist Ty Taylor, described by Rolling Stone as "a modern-day James Brown" for his in-the-pocket sound, caps Summer @ The Wallis with a sophisticated and swinging evening of classic and nouveau standards on Saturday, August 28, 2021, 8 pm, on the outdoor stage at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts.

With commanding artistry, Taylor is known for his satiny jazz stylings with rhythm and blues roots, reflecting a time when lush was live and romance was king. He has been featured in such Broadway shows as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Pippin, Songs for a New World, Grease and We Will Rock You. He is also the lead singer of the Blue Note recording group Vintage Trouble, which has opened for The Rolling Stones, The Who on the Quadrophenia Tour, Lenny Kravitz, Mavis Staples, KISS and Bon Jovi. Additionally, he has toured with Tina Turner, Eric Clapton, Celine Dion, Macy Grey, Joss Stone and Fiona Apple, among others, and was also in the Top 10 hit band Dakota Moon on Elektra Records. He is the voice of Lester Grimes on the HBO series "Vinyl" (created by Martin Scorsese and Mick Jagger) and previously appeared at The Wallis in For The Record's hit show Love Actually Live.

"It's a great pleasure to welcome Ty Taylor, with his band, back to The Wallis," says The Wallis' Artistic Director Paul Crewes. "This presentation of Ty's stunning and original jazz standards, performed under the stars in our outdoor space, will truly be a transformative musical experience.

For safety updates and protocols, please visit https://thewallis.org/safety

Tickets to Ty Taylor: A Summer Evening of Classic and Nouveau Standards are $50 and are on sale now. The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please visit www.thewallis.org/Taylor or call 310-746-4000 (Tue. - Fri. 9:30 am - 2:30 pm).