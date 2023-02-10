Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar to Perform at Smothers Theatre in March

Gospel and neo-soul performers Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar will perform in Smothers Theatre at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, starting at $27.50 for adults are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu.

Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar have transcended cultural boundaries and international borders with their fresh adaptations of contemporary gospel, pop, and musical theatre hits. Their soul-stirring arrangements, opulent harmonies, and beautiful blends have garnered millions of loyal YouTube followers, positioning them as one of the brightest new groups on the gospel/neo soul scene. In addition to their distinct gospel style, Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar have inspired audiences with clever arrangements of musical theatre covers. Always providing a fresh perspective, the group's sound is truly authentic while capturing the essence of the original piece.

Hailing from Augusta, Georgia, Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar have undoubtedly made a name for themselves in the music industry by performing with gospel greats like William McDowell, Kierra "Kiki" Sheard, Brian Courtney Wilson, and James Fortune. After being featured on the song "Chasing After You" from Vashawn Mitchell's GRAMMY-nominated album Triumphant, Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar were sought after for their expressive vocals and intricate arrangements of classic gospel hymns. In November 2012, Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar released their first album, Limitless, providing audiences with what has become known as "the Zamar Experience." The 14-track compilation is sprinkled with ballads and anthems of original songs giving glory to God that will bring inspiration and joy to the hearts of those who listen.

Transcending cultural boundaries, the group's music is sung all over the world. Their international travels have included Paris, France; Krakow, Poland; Menorca, Spain and Rajadell, Spain. Trey McLaughlin and The Sounds of Zamar recently completed their first 15-city national tour entitled "The Zamar Experience," which included performances in New York City, Chicago, Austin, and more. In 2019 and 2020, the ensemble embarked upon a five-week tour, including performances at the Mondavi Center at UC Davis, Zellerbach Hall at UC Berkeley, and the Celebrity Series in Boston, just to name a few.

Trey M. McLaughlin is a passionate vocalist, educator, composer, arranger, and clinician. Known for fusing together an eclectic mix of musical genres, he arranges and performs original works with his own touring and recording ensemble. Trey currently serves as Director of Worship and Arts at Tabernacle Baptist Church of Augusta, Georgia, and is the Artistic Director of the non-profit performing arts youth group, Creative Impressions, of which he was once a member and Student Director. Trey serves as adjunct faculty at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota, teaching graduate-level courses in conducting, vocal technique, composition, arranging, and piano.

Trey M. McLaughlin graduated from the John S. Davidson Magnet School in 2002. He attended Columbus State University (The Schwob School of Music) in Columbus, GA, during which he was a member of its University Singers and Chorale, and placed second and third in Georgia's College NATS (National Association of Teachers of Singing) Competition for two consecutive years. Trey is a member and past president of the professional music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, and he is a former director of G.E.N.E.S.I.S., the Columbus State University Gospel Choir. Trey graduated from Columbus State University in May of 2008 with a Bachelor of Music Performance Degree with emphasis in Vocal Pedagogy.

In 2014, Trey had the honor of conducting a Master Class and performing at the L'Opéra de Massy in Massy, France. In October of 2015, Trey conducted a 300-voice choir in Krakow, Poland as the guest clinician of the annual 7x Festival. Locally, he often services as guest clinician for Honor Choruses throughout the state of Georgia.

As a performer, composer, clinician, educator, and mentor, Trey McLaughlin is an ambassador for the Augusta Arts community. His international, national and local work provides rich cultural and artistic experiences for all of whom he encounters.

Tickets may be purchased by calling the Center for the Arts Box Office at (310) 506-4522 from noon to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and two hours prior to curtain time. Tickets to all events are also available online at: arts.pepperdine.edu/tickets/

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

The Center for the Arts is located on the Pepperdine University campus at 24255 Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, CA. Parking is available during performances next to Smothers Theatre for a fee and in the Theme Tower lot with shuttle service at no charge. All programs and artists are subject to change.

For more information about this performance and other Center for the Arts performances and exhibitions, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu. For information about current health and safety protocols at the Center for the Arts, visit: arts.pepperdine.edu/visit/

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHAT: Trey McLaughlin and the Sounds of Zamar

WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA

TICKETS: (310) 506-4522 or arts.pepperdine.edu

PRICES: $27.50-$60 for adults, $10 for Pepperdine students