Towne Street Theatre Presents SUM POETRY

When spoken word arts and theatre are fused together, magic happens for both poets and audiences. Towne Street Theatre's (TST) SUM Poetry returns on Thursday, July 6th with the theme, Keys to the Past, Doors to the Future to honor TST's 30 years of dismantling injustice through the performing arts. Master poet Robert LaMarr Randle headlines with his one-man performance of Break Me to Make Me, a powerful piece about the Black experience of struggle, resistance and survival.

RJ Wayne, aka Philasifer, serves as host to a diverse cast of spoken word artists. A LIVE open mic, TST's first in four years, follows where anyone can share their work and/or stories on the stage. SUM Poetry takes place at the Stella Adler Academy of Acting and Theatre in Hollywood.

"Artists voices have always played an important role in resolving conflicts, standing up to injustice and celebrating life, and we are pleased to bring our spoken word night back to Los Angeles," said Nancy Cheryll Davis-Bellamy, Artistic Producing Director. We live in a city of talented people with important words to share. Their voices will be heard on July 6th."

SUM Poetry is presented on a contribute-what-you-can basis, and tickets can be reserved Click Here.

For additional information about Towne Street Theatre, please visit www.townestreetla.org, or follow TST on Facebook and Instagram.