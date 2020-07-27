Towne Street Theatre Presents CORONA AND OTHER MALADIES

Towne Street Theatre (TST), Los Angeles' premier African-American theatre company, lifts at-home audiences' spirits during the strangest of times with a presentation of Corona and Other Maladies live on Zoom.

The timely collection of six short plays explores aspects of life as we know it now. Transcending the ordinary "talking heads" performance that is typical of theatre on Zoom, Towne Street's actors bring their characters to life with sets and costumes created in their own homes. The result is a true, "fly-the-wall" entertainment experience that audiences will not soon forget.

Corona and Other Maladies is part of TST's Virtual Summer Series via the TST Virtual Salon. Showtimes are Saturday, August 15th at 7pm and Sunday, August 16th at 4pm. Tickets are available on a "pay-what-you-can" basis at http://tstcorona.eventbrite.com. The show is directed by TST Artistic Director Nancy Cheryll Davis and produced by Nancy Davis, Nancy Renee, Kristina Roth, Maimouna Camara and Teressa Taylor.

For additional information about Towne Street Theatre, please visit our website at www.townestreetla.org, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

The Birds are Feeding Me

by Rex McGregor

A banker working at home in his apartment wants to stop a neighbor from feeding sparrows on her balcony. But, he may end up doing far more good than he ever imagined.

Cast: RJ Wayne, Kira Hoag and Liz Rowe

Coming to You Live

by Laurie Allen

Jade, a social media influencer, attempts to balance managing her livestream with being a wife to her husband, Chad. Chad attempts to get his share of attention as his wife becomes more immersed in her online success. Can the couple handle constantly being in each other's presence in the age of quarantine?

Cast: Samantha Clay and Andrew Cudzilo

The Virus You Know

by Tony Robinson

Colleen Campbell is locked in, locked down, armed with high-octane disinfectant, and she's willing to report anyone who isn't social-distancing. Unless Covid-19 comes through the television, she has all her bases covered. Or, does she?

Cast: Carolynn Middleton, Jacqueline Castaneda, Teressa Taylor, Paul Hunt

Intermolecular Forces

by Rachael Carnes

A mom tries (and mostly fails) to do it all: Work, family, more family, squirrels and more. Who knew that the end of the world would be so... BUSY?

Cast: Starina Johnson

Zoombies

by Madeline Puccioni

What if the living dead walk among us? And, what if Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is one of the walking, Zooming dead?

Cast: Justin Gubersky, Daphne Jones, Karen Therese Law, Akshaya Pattanayak, Colette Rosario

Nothing Good Happens After Midnight

by Laurie Allen

Quarantining and wedding planning is a questionable mix. Savannah's attempt a hairdressing and a bad reaction from her parents may jeopardize the festivities. The question is: What does the groom think?

Cast: Melissa Kay Anderson, Michele Tannen, Twon Pope and Rich Fullman

