Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Towne Street Theatre Presents BULLET POINTS: A Spooky Zoom Play

Article Pixel

Bullet Points will be presented Saturday, October 31st at 7:30pm.

Oct. 16, 2020  

Towne Street Theatre Presents BULLET POINTS: A Spooky Zoom PlayTrick or Treating has been cancelled this year...but you're invited to celebrate Halloween with Towne Street Theatre (TST) -- It's TST's Virtual Halloween Bash!! Join us on Saturday, October 31st at 7:30 pm for an online party featuring Halloween storytelling, costume contests, door prizes, raffles, and more spooktacular surprises.

In addition to costumes, candy, and scary ghost stories, you have a front row seat to the world premiere of Bullet Points, a new Zoom play that is sure to send a chill down your spine. Seeking to make a fresh start, Yavonne moves into a new apartment after the death of her cheating ex. Her fresh start takes an unexpected turn, when the apartment begins to yield its unearthly hidden secrets. Written and directed by Starina Johnson, the cast includes Melissa Kay Anderson, Renee DeBevoise, Kiplan Dooley, Kiziana Jean-Louis, Elsie Lorenz, Roshan Mathews, with Ellison and Langston Vincent. Produced by Nancy Cheryll Davis, Nancy Renee, Teressa Taylor, Kristina Roth, and Maimouna Camara, TST's Halloween Bash! featuring the Zoom performance of Bullet Point, is an interactive event, audience participation is encouraged. Tickets are available on a "contribute-what-you-can" basis and can be reserved here. (https://tstbulletpoints.eventbrite.com)


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Keala Settle Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • 8 Videos That Make Us Excited for Kate Rockwell's Birdland Concert!
  • Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Join the Radio Free Birdland Concert Series - Tickets Now On Sale!
  • WATCH: Beth Leavel and Adam Heller Sing from CALL ME MADAM - Concert Now Available On Demand!