Towne Street Theatre Presents BULLET POINTS: A Spooky Zoom Play

Bullet Points will be presented Saturday, October 31st at 7:30pm.

Trick or Treating has been cancelled this year...but you're invited to celebrate Halloween with Towne Street Theatre (TST) -- It's TST's Virtual Halloween Bash!! Join us on Saturday, October 31st at 7:30 pm for an online party featuring Halloween storytelling, costume contests, door prizes, raffles, and more spooktacular surprises.

In addition to costumes, candy, and scary ghost stories, you have a front row seat to the world premiere of Bullet Points, a new Zoom play that is sure to send a chill down your spine. Seeking to make a fresh start, Yavonne moves into a new apartment after the death of her cheating ex. Her fresh start takes an unexpected turn, when the apartment begins to yield its unearthly hidden secrets. Written and directed by Starina Johnson, the cast includes Melissa Kay Anderson, Renee DeBevoise, Kiplan Dooley, Kiziana Jean-Louis, Elsie Lorenz, Roshan Mathews, with Ellison and Langston Vincent. Produced by Nancy Cheryll Davis, Nancy Renee, Teressa Taylor, Kristina Roth, and Maimouna Camara, TST's Halloween Bash! featuring the Zoom performance of Bullet Point, is an interactive event, audience participation is encouraged. Tickets are available on a "contribute-what-you-can" basis and can be reserved here. (https://tstbulletpoints.eventbrite.com)

