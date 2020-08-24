Torrey DeVitto to Appear as Special Guest on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast
Tune in on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Tune in on Wednesday, Aug. 26 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 13 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview special guest Torrey DeVitto on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.
Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled Know Your Frenemies, in which (among other things) Spencer hears a mysterious hushed conversation between newly married Melissa and Ian; Aria and Ezra feel as if there may be no way out; Emily deals with opposition to her love life; and "A" has Hanna jumping through old hoops.
Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's uber uptight mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.
DeVitto starred as Melissa Hastings on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2017. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max. She currently stars as Dr. Natalie Manning on the NBC series Chicago Med.
DETAILS:
WHO:
• Co-hosts: Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples
• Special Guest: Torrey DeVitto
• Announcer: Ned Mochel
• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman
• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford
WHEN:
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 and on demand thereafter
WHERE:
prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.