Torrey DeVitto to Appear as Special Guest on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Tune in on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Tune in on Wednesday, Aug. 26 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 13 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview special guest Torrey DeVitto on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.



Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled Know Your Frenemies, in which (among other things) Spencer hears a mysterious hushed conversation between newly married Melissa and Ian; Aria and Ezra feel as if there may be no way out; Emily deals with opposition to her love life; and "A" has Hanna jumping through old hoops.



Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's uber uptight mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.



DeVitto starred as Melissa Hastings on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2017. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max. She currently stars as Dr. Natalie Manning on the NBC series Chicago Med.

DETAILS:



WHO:

• Co-hosts: Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples

• Special Guest: Torrey DeVitto

• Announcer: Ned Mochel

• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman

• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford



WHEN:

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 and on demand thereafter



WHERE:

prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You