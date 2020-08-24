Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Torrey DeVitto to Appear as Special Guest on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Article Pixel

Tune in on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Aug. 24, 2020  
Torrey DeVitto to Appear as Special Guest on PRETTY LITTLE WINE MOMS Podcast

Tune in on Wednesday, Aug. 26 when co-hosts Holly Marie Combs, Lesley Fera and Nia Peeples break down Season 1, Episode 13 of fan-favorite TV series PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview special guest Torrey DeVitto on the Pretty Little Wine Moms "rewatch" podcast.

Get ready for behind-the-scenes stories and funny anecdotes about the episode, titled Know Your Frenemies, in which (among other things) Spencer hears a mysterious hushed conversation between newly married Melissa and Ian; Aria and Ezra feel as if there may be no way out; Emily deals with opposition to her love life; and "A" has Hanna jumping through old hoops.

Combs, Fera and Peeples - who played, respectively, Aria's bohemian mother, Ella Montgomery; Spencer and Melissa's high-powered mom, Veronica Hastings; and Emily's uber uptight mother, Pam Fields - break down a different episode of PRETTY LITTLE LIARS and interview a special guest each week.

DeVitto starred as Melissa Hastings on PRETTY LITTLE LIARS from 2010 - 2017. The series has recently become available for streaming on HBO Max. She currently stars as Dr. Natalie Manning on the NBC series Chicago Med.

DETAILS:


WHO:
• Co-hosts: Marie Combs, Lesley Fera, Nia Peeples
• Special Guest: Torrey DeVitto
• Announcer: Ned Mochel
• Superfan Quiz Show Master: Emma Perryman
• "Secret" (originally written/sung by The Pierces) parody singer: Miranda Wilford

WHEN:
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 and on demand thereafter

WHERE:
prettylittlewinemoms.com/, Apple Podcasts, or wherever podcasts are available.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: NSO Kids and Pablo Ronderos Perform as Part of NSO @ Home LIVE
  • VIDEO: Midori Performs Bach's Prelude from Partita No. 3 from Live with Carnegie Hall
  • VIDEO: The Stretchy Legs Big Band Mashes Up James Bond Themes For Epic Performance
  • VIDEO: New York Philharmonic Members Perform Valerie Coleman's 'Umoja'