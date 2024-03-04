Tickets on Sale Now for PIRATES WANTED at Last Call Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale for Last Call Theatre's upcoming pirate immersive adventure, Pirates Wanted. Pirates Wanted previews March 30th and performs April 5th-20th aboard the American Pride, the 130 ft, 3-masted tall ship operated by the Los Angeles Maritime Institute in San Pedro. Audience members will be able to explore this majestic vessel as if they were actual pirates, all while docked near the Port of Los Angeles, right by the Los Angeles Maritime Museum.

In Pirates Wanted, participants assume the role of new pirate recruits, joining Captain Souvanna and her crew on a wild and wacky pirate adventure as they steal a ship from the British Royal Navy and then train these new recruits into actual seaworthy pirates.

As the Captain races to prove herself and her crew to the Great Pirate Council, the threat of sirens and their magic comes to light and rumors of mutiny begin stirring. Currents of danger, betrayal, magic, music, adventure, and love will rock the core of this crew, and it's up to the audience to decide whether they'll sink or swim as they navigate these unfamiliar waters.

"One of the goals of Last Call Theatre is to bring audiences into entirely new worlds that they don't get to explore in real life," says creative lead Ashley Busenlener. "Well, I can assure you that this cast and this story is going to take audiences on a deliciously fun, campy, outrageous adventure that will drop you right into the worlds of your favorite pirate media."

"God, this cast is so talented," says director Brit Baltazar. "It's an honor getting to work with so many fellow queer and trans artists of color. They're learning what it truly takes to be a pirate while retelling and subverting past pirate narratives, and I'm so excited for them to take audiences on this adventure!"

Pirates Wanted follows Last Call's trademark style of quests and audience-driven narrative, with over 50 quests that result in multiple potential endings and variable sword and fight combat scenes. Additionally, the show also features live, original music by composer/lyricist Ronen Rinzler and a variety of pirate training games. Audiences can delve into the world of the show and follow the storylines of various characters or spend the evening playing minigames with the crew.

The show is Last Call Theatre's 6th production and is the final show of its 2023-2024 season. Pirates Wanted is directed by Brit Baltazar. The production team is helmed by creative lead Ashley Busenlener with producers Riley Cole and Jacob Zorehkey. The cast includes Kawika Aguilar, Ashley Busenlener, Riley Cole, Mads Durbin, Shelby Ryan Lee, Landon Lopez, Bonnie-Lynn Montaño, Isabel Moon, Ronen Rinzler, and Mikey Takla. The ensemble/swings includes Tory Renee Hatcher, Darica Louie, Kevin Sulla, and Alexander Whitover.

The production team includes Kelly Glaubig as stage manager, Suzie Hicks as assistant director, Last Call Theatre's resident costume designer Kale Hinthorn, Nicholas May as props designer, Ronen Rinzler as composer/lyricist, Shoshanna Ruth Green as fight choreographer, Sabrina Sonner as Dramaturg, and Jacob Zorehkey as Assistant Dramaturg. Pirates Wanted was created by Ashley Busenlener with narrative team members Brit Baltazar, Charly Charney Cohen, Riley Cole, Kale Hinthorn, Liviera Lim, Sabrina Sonner, and Jacob Zorehkey.

Pirates Wanted performs 8 times, starting with preview on March 30th and opening on Friday, April 5th. The show runs through Saturday, April 20th. Pirates Wanted performs aboard the American Pride, docked at the long deck next to the Los Angeles Maritime Museum in San Pedro located at 84 Foot of 6th St Berthing, San Pedro, CA 9073. Preview tickets are $40, early bird tickets through March 17th are $50, and general admission is $60. Tickets and more information on the show can be found at https://lastcalltheatre.ticketleap.com/pirateswanted/

About Last Call Theatre

Last Call Theatre is an LA-based immersive theatre company that specializes in creating highly interactive and engaging worlds for audiences to explore. Last Call productions give the audience the agency to affect the world around them, with every individual's choices having a lasting impact on the narrative. Audiences become a part of the story, making every performance unique. Find them on Instagram and TikTok @lastcalltheatre and learn more at www.lastcalltheatre.com

Brit Baltazar

(they/she/he) is a proudly queer, Filipino, multi-hyphenate artistic leader who dedicates themself to making people laugh and cry at all times with their uniquely empowering and unapologetic storytelling. In 2021, she earned her Bachelor's in Theatre with an Acting Emphasis at USC, where she made her directorial debut with Stop Kiss (2019). Ever the romantic, Brit fell in love with Last Call Theatre's style of immersive theatre when they co-wrote and acted as Cullen in Abandoned (2022) and later played Dr. Wondertainment in The Showroom (2023). They were also the Assistant Director for their Hollywood Fringe show, The Collective (2023). Most recently, he co-created, co-wrote, and acted as Isaac in The Harvest (2023). Having fully plunged into Last Call's work, Brit is beyond excited to soon present to you their biggest artistic endeavor yet-AHOY, MATEYS!

Ashley Busenlener

(she/her) is one of the Executive Directors & Founders of Last Call Theatre. Ashley is very passionate about immersive, interactive theatre and creating stories that transport audiences to new and fantastical worlds. She is thrilled to have a creative home with Last Call! In addition to serving on the Production Team for Last Call's productions, she is also a frequent narrative team member, and manager for Last Call's Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and website. Ashley is a double Trojan, holding a M.S. in Marketing from USC Marshall and B.A. in Theatre from USC's School of Dramatic Arts. She wrote on the narrative team for Last Call's Signals and The Collective and has written several one act plays. Pirates Wanted is her first full-length show. She has produced over 18 live events including plays, musicals, escape rooms and immersive entertainment. You may have also seen her as Valentina Telletino in The Collective, Dany Taylor in Signals or (very briefly) as the Envoy in Abandoned. In addition to her work with Last Call, she has also worked with other immersive companies including Spectacular Disaster Factory, the Madcap Motel, and They Played Productions. In her free time, Ashley loves playing DnD, reading one too many fantasy books, and making charcuterie boards.