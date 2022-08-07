Tickets On Sale Now For New Arts' HIGH AS THE SKY: Provocation Through Performance In West Hollywood

Tickets are on sale now for the New Arts Foundation's next event, High as the Sky, which takes place on August 20th from 5-9pm at the historic Great Hall/Long Hall venue in West Hollywood.

The event is curated by Greg Jenkins, a provocateur-type artist with ties to Kanye West. Jenkins considers the show itself a form of conceptual theater, a platform to erode boundaries between audience and art. This form - playful, kaleidoscopic, and inclusive - trains a pointed critique on the art world's insular and staid legacy institutions.

The show will feature performances by Rodrigo Arruda, Hal Roeser, and the ISC Group (Steve Lesser and Alex Kugelman), and will be capped off by an immersive performance and installation by Siena Foster-Soltis, whose work most recently appeared this year at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

In addition to the theatrical elements, High as the Sky contains sculpture, photo, and film from 14 contemporary artists from seven different countries. Artists include Rodrigo Arruda, Joachim Castaneda, Siena Foster-Soltis, Kristofor Giordano, Elizabeth Herring, Leila Jarman, Antonio Okun, Minga Opazo, Yana Pan, Stephanie Quirola, Gert Resinger, Hal Roeser, Anny Wass and Yanbin Zhao.

The show is funded in part by an arts development grant from the City of West Hollywood, and 10% of ticket sales will be donated to The Trevor Project, a West Hollywood-based mental health organization for LGBTQ youth.

New Arts is a nonprofit arts collective and persona known for its controversial, boundary-pushing events that challenge art market institutions.

Information on passes can be found at www.new-arts.us/high.

The New Arts Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

For press inquiries, please contact press@new-arts.us.