Tickets On Sale Now For KCRW's LEFT, RIGHT, & CENTER LIVE! At The Broad Stage

KCRW's wildly popular politics show Left, Right & Center comes to The Broad Stage on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:00pm for a special live show just five days Super Tuesday, the biggest day of primary election voting in the Presidential campaign. Left, Right & Center Live! is KCRW's acclaimed radio show/podcast for people on both sides of the political aisle, and everywhere in between.



The live taping is hosted by Josh Barro, the host and Center of the show, who moderates the lively conversation with Left panelist Elizabeth Bruenig, Right panelist Tim Carney and special guests Keli Goff and Gustavo Arellano.



Who's the likely Democratic nominee? Which candidate is reaching voters? Does it matter that California's primary will now be held on Super Tuesday? And what will the Super Tuesday results say about the 2020 presidential election?



Josh and the panel will make their best predictions for the Democratic presidential race and more. Left, Right & Center is your civilized yet provocative antidote to the self-contained opinion bubbles that dominate political debate. At this show, you'll hear some of the brightest political thinkers agree, disagree, predict, rant and more.



Left, Right & Center (LRC) KCRW's weekly civilized yet provocative confrontation over politics, policy and pop culture. Josh Barro, representing the Center, hosts a discussion of the week's news and issues with thought leaders on the Right and Left, and expert guests.

In today's world, the lines between parties and ideologies seem distinct, but are they really? Hear how the other side thinks on the issues that matter most. From the news that dominates the headlines to the important topics below the fold, Left, Right & Center busts the opinion bubbles and echo chambers with genuine discussion and real talk. On the air since 1996, Left, Right & Center is consistently ranked among the top politics and news podcasts.



In addition to over 1 million listeners online, LRC airs at 1pm and 7pm Fridays on KCRW 89.9FM in Los Angeles. The show is available at KCRW.com, KCRW's smartphone app, or wherever you listen to podcasts. LRC is your civilized yet provocative antidote to the opinion bubbles dominating today's political debate.





Josh Barro (host and center) Josh Barro is the host of Left, Right & Center, KCRW's weekly, civilized-yet-provocative discussion of political news from perspectives across the ideological spectrum. He is also the co-host of KCRW's LRC Presents: All The President's Lawyers, which focuses exclusively on Donald Trump's legal problems. He is New York Magazine's business columnist, covering company and industry trends and the relationship between business and government. Before entering journalism, he worked in policy research for think tanks and as a real-estate banker at Wells Fargo. He holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Harvard College.



Elizabeth Bruenig (left) is an opinion writer at The New York Times. In 2019, Liz was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Feature Writing for her piece "What Do We Owe Her Now?", published at The Washington Post. Formerly an opinion columnist and assistant editor at the Post, Liz has also written for the New Republic, The Nation, Jacobin Magazine, The Atlantic and other publications. Liz graduated with honors from Brandeis and received her master's in Christian theology as a Marshall Scholar at the University of Cambridge. She is from Arlington, Texas, and she now lives in Washington D.C. with her husband and two daughters.



Tim Carney (right) Tim Carney is the commentary editor at the Washington Examiner, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, and the author of three books, most recently Alienated America: Why Some Places Thrive While Others Collapse. He is a protégé of the late columnist Robert Novak. Tim and his wife live in the Washington DC area and raise six children.



Keli Goff (special guest) A Columnist for The Daily Beast, Keli Goff's essays and articles have also appeared in New York Magazine, The Guardian, Glamour, and The Washington Post. Her credits as a screenwriter include the critically acclaimed superhero series Black Lightning. She was nominated for two Emmy Awards for her work as a producer on the 2018 Netflix documentary Reversing Roe, which chronicled the key legal cases and political battles that have shaped America's abortion debate.



Gustavo Arellano (special guest) is author of Orange County: A Personal History and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America, a featured writer for the Los Angeles Times, and has been essayist and reporter for various publications and a frequent commentator on radio and television. He was formerly editor of OC Weekly, an alternative newspaper in Orange County, California, and penned the award-winning "¡Ask a Mexican!", a nationally syndicated column in which he answered any and all questions about America's spiciest and largest minority. Gustavo is the recipient of awards ranging from the Association of Alternative Newsweeklies Best Columnist to the Los Angeles Press Club President's Award to an Impacto Award from the National Hispanic Media Coalition, and was recognized by the California Latino Legislative Caucus with a 2008 Spirit Award for his "exceptional vision, creativity, and work ethic." Gustavo is a lifelong resident of Orange County and is the proud son of two Mexican immigrants, one whom came to this country in the trunk of a Chevy.







