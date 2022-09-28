Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets On Sale For The LA Premiere Of A TWISTED BARGAIN

Performances run October 21 - October 30, 2022.

Register for Los Angeles News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 28, 2022  

Tickets On Sale For The LA Premiere Of A TWISTED BARGAIN

The LA Premiere of A TWISTED BARGAIN, inspired by the life and crimes of "thrill killers" Leopold & Loeb and featuring performances by Tony Ayala and Ryan Armistead-Lee.

Written and Directed by Michael Mizerany, Produced by Compulsion Dance & Theater

A Twisted Bargain is a psychological thriller examining the volatile relationship of Michael Franklin & Xander Roberts. Michael is obsessed with crime & cruelty, Xander is obsessed with Michael, thus began their pact of "quid pro quo" where sex and violence are brutally intertwined. A story of obsession, manipulation and murder.

DETAILS: October 21 - October 30, 2022 The Flight Theater at The Complex in Hollywood 6476 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90038

PRICING: All General Admission Seats are $30, Seating is very limited, advanced purchase is recommended.

Advisory Warning: A TWISTED BARGAIN contains adult themes and content including profanity, male nudity, a scene of sexuality and some violence.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Television Academy Foundation's 42nd College Television Awards Now Accepting SubmissionsTelevision Academy Foundation's 42nd College Television Awards Now Accepting Submissions
September 27, 2022

The Television Academy Foundation has announced submissions are open for the 42nd College Television Awards, to be held in spring 2023, which recognizes and rewards excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide.
Celebration Theatre Presents World-Premiere Reading Of Indigiqueer Play BIRTHDAY BRUNCH By Jen OlivaresCelebration Theatre Presents World-Premiere Reading Of Indigiqueer Play BIRTHDAY BRUNCH By Jen Olivares
September 27, 2022

Celebration Theatre presents a world-premiere workshop reading of Birthday Brunch, a semi-autobiographical work by commissioned playwright Jen Olivares about the contemporary Native experience in Southern California.
Animated Film Adaptation Of 12th Century Poem 'The Knight in the Tiger's Skin' to be Released in the Laemmle TheaterAnimated Film Adaptation Of 12th Century Poem 'The Knight in the Tiger's Skin' to be Released in the Laemmle Theater
September 27, 2022

A new animated film 'The Knight in the Tiger's Skin' by Mirza Davitaia, of GI-Films, will be released in the Laemmle Theater on October 7, 2022. This is the first adaptation of the medieval poem by Shota Rustaveli.
A FEW GOOD MEN to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre in OctoberA FEW GOOD MEN to be Presented at La Mirada Theatre in October
September 27, 2022

La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts and McCoy Rigby Entertainment will present the second show of their 2022-2023 season, the rarely produced and widely acclaimed military masterpiece A FEW GOOD MEN, written by Aaron Sorkin and directed by Casey Stangl.  
The Actors' Gang Presents 40th Anniversary Revival Of UBU THE KINGThe Actors' Gang Presents 40th Anniversary Revival Of UBU THE KING
September 27, 2022

In 1896, the bohemian, absinthe-drinking, rebellious writer Alfred Jarry debuted his revolutionary play Ubu the King with a single performance in Paris. The absurd satire shocked audiences, resulting in repeated interruptions throughout the performance and culminating in a riot. This violent reception cemented Alfred Jarry's legacy as a provocative and controversial author.