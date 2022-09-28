Tickets On Sale For The LA Premiere Of A TWISTED BARGAIN

The LA Premiere of A TWISTED BARGAIN, inspired by the life and crimes of "thrill killers" Leopold & Loeb and featuring performances by Tony Ayala and Ryan Armistead-Lee.

Written and Directed by Michael Mizerany, Produced by Compulsion Dance & Theater

A Twisted Bargain is a psychological thriller examining the volatile relationship of Michael Franklin & Xander Roberts. Michael is obsessed with crime & cruelty, Xander is obsessed with Michael, thus began their pact of "quid pro quo" where sex and violence are brutally intertwined. A story of obsession, manipulation and murder.

DETAILS: October 21 - October 30, 2022 The Flight Theater at The Complex in Hollywood 6476 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90038

PRICING: All General Admission Seats are $30, Seating is very limited, advanced purchase is recommended.

Advisory Warning: A TWISTED BARGAIN contains adult themes and content including profanity, male nudity, a scene of sexuality and some violence.