Tickets Go On Sale For CHOICE Today

Twenty/20 Productions announced today that online tickets to Choice (Opening March 12 at the Matrix Theatre) will go on sale to the general public today. For purchase online go to TicketsToChoice.Eventbrite,com.

Timothy Allen Smith hit the national stage in 2016 and hasn't slowed since. Now he's back with "Choice," a new stage drama premiering at The Matrix Theatre (7657 Melrose Ave.). This limited run will have newcomers Ben Collotta (Brian), Caroline Macou (Kim) and Cameron Kauffman (Michelle) joining theatre veterans Loren Kinsella (Anna), Libby Letlow (Julie) and the award-winning Rodney Fitts (Gregory). Further casting to be announced at a later date.

Based around characters first introduced in his best-selling novel, Regret, Choice tells the origin story of Julie Sharpe, a powerful, no nonsense attorney who stumbles onto the case of her lifetime only to find out, too-late, that nothing is as it seems. Many people who've seen the script consider it Smith's best work to date. And while the subject matter is clearly relevant, he makes the point that Choice is not an opinion piece. "I understand the assumptions people make when they hear the title," says Smith. "But I honestly didn't set out to make any kind of political statement. I simply wanted to create some really dynamic characters that really good actors would be motivated to take on. Based on reactions to the material so far, I think we've done that."

Smith isn't shying away from the seriousness of the topic as he understands the importance. "The mere fact that something I wrote almost twenty years ago is more relevant today than it was then speaks to exactly where we are. But rather than join a shouting match, I'd like to reframe the conversation so that it's less about changing anyone's mind and more about gaining understanding."

One thing that won't change with "Choice" is Smith's commitment to creating strong, dynamic female leads. The show features what Smith describes as one of his most compelling characters to-date. "Michelle is the character everyone wants to play. There's just so much to her that she really is one of those once-in-a-career type roles that can leave an audience remembering your name for a long time. I'm super excited and happy for Cameron to show the world what she has in her bag of tricks because I know it's going to be special."

Smith and his cast are willing to tackle a controversial subject even though they know it comes with some risk. "Anytime you deal with a divisive issue, you have to be willing to piss somebody off," admits Smith. "But at the end of the day people with free will and the right to decide for themselves are not always going to make choices you agree with. To me, the question is, do we still believe in a society where every citizen has the right to choose their own path?"

Writer, activist, producer, and playwright Timothy Allen Smith is a native of Philadelphia. Currently based in Los Angeles, his latest project, "Choice" is set to open at The Matrix Theatre on March 12 for a limited run through March 22.

Tickets for Choice are available for $40 at http://TicketsToChoice.EventBrite.com.

To keep abreast of the writing adventures of Timothy Allen Smith, check out http://TimothyAllenSmith.com





