Theatricum's UNDER THE OAKS Salon Series Brings Performance and Song To The Topanga Woods

Will Geer's Theatricum Botanicum presents Under the Oaks, four evenings of performance and song on Theatricum's spectacular outdoor stage in Topanga.



• Friday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m.

Classical Music Concert

"Much Ado About Music" performs two enchanting clarinet quintets under the stars.



• Friday, Sept. 10 at 8 p.m.

Cabaret Theatricum Sings the Beatles

Theatricum company members perform timeless Beatles classics.



• Friday, Sept. 17 at 8 p.m.

Acting: The First Six Lessons written and performed by Beau Bridges and Emily Bridges

Beau Bridges and his daughter, Emily Bridges, perform a staged reading of their play, based on the book by Richard Boleslavsky, now an award-winning feature film. "The Teacher" and his student, "The Creature," explore the craft of acting and evolve in their understanding and appreciation of life itself.



• Friday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m.

Mel & Ell's "Life, Music" and Peter Alsop's "Alsop for Adults"

Come and share the joy, laughter, wit, insight and musical talents of Theatricum founding members Melora Marshall, Ellen Geer and Peter Alsop.



Learn more by calling (310) 455-3723 or visiting www.theatricum.com.