Theatre West Hosts AT HOME AT THE ZOO Next Month

At Home at the Zoo combines two related one-acts by Edward Albee, The Zoo Story (1959) and Homelife (2004) into a unified evening. It was Albee's intent that the two plays be performed together. The Zoo Story has become a modern classic, but Albee wasn't quite satisfied with it, and wrote Homelife as an opening act for it.

Peter has what he believes is a calm, comfortable marriage with Ann. But Ann is distinctly unsatisfied with the status quo.

Peter leaves his Upper East Side apartment to go read a book on a bench in Central Park. He encounters Jerry, his opposite. Peter is successful, and connected, with a wife, children, and pets. Jerry is a loner, down and out, desperate, and dangerous. Their meeting will change the fates of both men forever.

Edward Albee (1928-2016) is one of America's most celebrated playwrights. He won three Pulitzer Prizes (Three Tall Women, Seascape, A Delicate Balance) and three Tony Awards (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf; The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia; Lifetime Achievement.

The cast of At Home at the Zoo includes Ashley Taylor, Jeff Frame, and Jason Endicott. Frame directs Homelife. Taylor directs The Zoo Story.

At Home at the Zoo is the work of an American master playwright, whose examinations of class and relationships, marital and otherwise, resonate as relevant today as when they were written.

Established in 1962, Theatre West is celebrating its 62nd year as the oldest continually running professional theatre company in the city of Los Angeles. It is a membership collective of actors, playwrights, directors, and technicians. Theatre West's alumni members include Ray Bradbury, Beau Bridges, Richard Dreyfuss, Sally Field, Betty Garrett, Martin Landau, Lee Meriwether, Jack Nicholson, Carroll O'Connor, Sherwood Schwartz, Joyce Van Patten, and Paul Winfield. Theatre West has produced more than 300 plays and musicals. Of these plays, nearly 70% are original works developed in its workshops and many have led to Broadway, regional tours, and feature films including A Bronx Tale by Chazz Palminteri; A Very Brady Musical by Lloyd Schwartz and Hope Juber; Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding that transferred to Off-Broadway in the Fall of 2022; and our co-production of Eisenhower: This Piece of Ground that went to Broadway in 2023.. Theatre West is supported in part by The Ahmanson Foundation, California Arts Council, Peter Glenville Foundation, The Green Foundation, Kaplan-Loring Foundation, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture, Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs, National Endowment for the Arts, Lloyd E. Rigler-Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, Sidney Stern Memorial Trust, Dwight Stuart Youth Fund, and L.A. Parent Magazine.