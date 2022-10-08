Theatre Palisades to Present THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB Beginning in November

Theatre Palisades Will Presents "The Sweet Delilah Swim Club" by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten from November 4 - December 11, 2022.

"The Sweet Delilah Swim Club", a story of five Southern women whose friendships began many years ago on their college swim team, who set aside a long weekend every August to recharge their relationships with each other. Free from husbands, kids, and jobs, they meet at the same beach cottage, the "Sweet Delilah" on North Carolina's Outer Banks, to catch up, laugh and meddle in each other's lives. "The Sweet Delilah Swim Club" is a hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever.

DIRECTOR: Martha Hunter

PRODUCER: Sherman Wayne

CAST: Laura Goldstein (Lexie); Martha Hunter (Jeri Neal); Maria O'Connor (Sheree); Mary Allwright (Vernadette) and Michele Schultz (Dinah).

PERFORMANCES:

November 4 - December 11, 2022

Friday and Saturdays 8 p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.

TICKETS: General Admission $22; Seniors and Students $20

BOX OFFICE: (310) 454-1970 or theatrepalisades.org

Masks are required.