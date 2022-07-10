Theatre Palisades Presents NUNSENSE Beginning In August

Theatre Palisades will present NUNSENSE. NUNSENSE is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns - ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novice Sister Mary Hubert, stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, NUNSENSE is sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter.

DIRECTOR: Alta Abbott

PRODUCERS: Sherman Wayne and Martha Hunter

CAST: Jacqueline Bonsignore (Sister Leo); Julie Hinton (Sister Amnesia); Kellianne Rae Jordan (Sister Hubert); Savannah Ludwig (Sister Robert Anne) and Valerie Sullivan (Reverend Mother).

PERFORMANCES: August 26 - October 2, 2022

Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

TICKETS: General Admission $27; Seniors & Students $25

Tickets available on line at Theatrepalisades.org or call

Box Office: (310) 454-1970

Vaccination cards and masks are required. We may not see your face but we will hear you LAUGH!