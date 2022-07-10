Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Palisades Presents NUNSENSE Beginning In August

Get tickets for this hilarious spoof about the misadventures of nuns.

Los Angeles News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 10, 2022  

Theatre Palisades Presents NUNSENSE Beginning In August

Theatre Palisades will present NUNSENSE. NUNSENSE is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser. Sadly the rest of the sisterhood died from botulism after eating vichyssoise prepared by Sister Julia Child of God. Thus, the remaining nuns - ballet-loving Sister Leo, street-wise Sister Robert Anne, befuddled Sister Mary Amnesia, the Mother Superior Sister Regina, and mistress of the novice Sister Mary Hubert, stage a talent show in order to raise the money to bury their dearly departed. With catchy songs and irreverent comedy, NUNSENSE is sure to keep audiences rolling with laughter.

DIRECTOR: Alta Abbott

PRODUCERS: Sherman Wayne and Martha Hunter

CAST: Jacqueline Bonsignore (Sister Leo); Julie Hinton (Sister Amnesia); Kellianne Rae Jordan (Sister Hubert); Savannah Ludwig (Sister Robert Anne) and Valerie Sullivan (Reverend Mother).

PERFORMANCES: August 26 - October 2, 2022

Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

TICKETS: General Admission $27; Seniors & Students $25

Tickets available on line at Theatrepalisades.org or call

Box Office: (310) 454-1970

Vaccination cards and masks are required. We may not see your face but we will hear you LAUGH!



MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Los Angeles Stories

From This Author - Grace Cutler


Potomac Theatre Project's 35Th Season To Include Plays By Caryl Churchill, Seven Berkoff, Robert Chesley, and More
July 9, 2022

This season’s line-up includes SEX, GRIFT AND DEATH, an evening of one act plays by Steven Berkoff and Caryl Churchill, directed by Richard Romagnoli and Cheryl Faraone, and REVERSE TRANSCRIPTION, an evening of two intertwined one act plays by Robert Chesley, Jim Petosa and Jonathan Adler, directed by Jim Petosa.
Photos: Eurydice At The Weathervane Theatre
July 9, 2022

The Weathervane Theatre is proud to open its 57th repertory season with Sarah Ruhl’s acclaimed Eurydice.
The Act One Short Play Festival Is Returning After A Nearly Three-Year Hiatus
July 9, 2022

The Act One Short Play Festival July 10 - August 6 2022 is returning after a nearly three-year hiatus!
Rainbow Sun Productions Presents INFINITE STARS At Feinstein's/54 Below
July 9, 2022

Feinstein’s/54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Infinite Stars, a special concert celebrating the life and legacy of Esther Grace Earl. A portion of ticket sales will benefit This Star Won’t Go Out, a nonprofit organization assisting families with cancer. 
Chicago Shakespeare Theater announces Extension Of World Premiere Production IT CAME FROM OUTER SPACE
July 9, 2022

Extended by popular demand through July 31, 2022!