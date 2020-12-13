Theatre Of NOTE's 40th Anniversary Season Opens With Audio Play THE RAVAGES: A LOVE STORY

A stranger convinces an actor to travel to a far-off destination. Will they remember their past in order to change the future, or will history repeat itself once again? Originally written by playwright William Nedved as a two-hander stage play, "The Ravages: A Love Story" has been translated seamlessly into an audio play for its world premiere by director Samantha Squeri, the virtual theatre maverick behind NOTE's production of "The Theatre Zone".

"After so many months of screen fatigue, being transported to a new world through a lush auditory soundscape has been a welcome respite," says Squeri.

Theatre of NOTE's stunning first-ever audio play is coming to you this Valentine's Day 2021 -- starring Alysha Brady and Max Lawrence, with sound engineering and original music by Hauk Heimdallsman. "The Ravages'' was written by William Nedved, directed by Samantha Squeri, assistant directed by Julie Lanctot, stage managed by Kayla Peterson, and produced by Elinor Gunn and Samantha Squeri for Theatre of NOTE.

The show premieres on February 14th, 2021, and will be available for streaming on all podcast platforms.

Please visit theatreofnote.com or check out the Theatre of NOTE social platforms for more information and updates.