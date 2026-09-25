Theatre Commons Names David E. Shane Executive Director
Shane brings experience from five years at A.R.T./New York, where he oversaw programs serving over 450 nonprofit theaters.
Theatre Commons LA, a community-powered nonprofit organization created in service of the entire LA theatre ecosystem, has named its first Executive Director, David E. Shane.
Shane is the first permanent hire of Theatre Commons LA and, as such, is charged with creating and executing a robust suite of services for Los Angeles' nonprofit theatre community.
From 2019 to 2024, David was at the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York), where, as Director of Program Services, he set the strategic vision and goals for a robust suite of programs serving over 450 of New York's nonprofit theaters.
In August 2021, twelve Los Angeles theatre leaders, representing a cross-section of the Los Angeles theatre-making community, voluntarily convened as a Steering Committee, committing to the rigorous process of conceiving, negotiating, and establishing objectives for a new theatre service organization. This collective embodies the rich diversity of the local theatre ecosystem.
Shane said, “I see service organizations as essential connective tissue in today's theatre ecosystem, and I am prepared to position Theatre Commons LA as both mirror and catalyst — responding to the field's current needs while actively fostering the conditions for a more vibrant, equitable, and sustainable future.”
Shane is expected to develop and implement a diversified fundraising strategy while building the core infrastructure needed to ensure TCLA's long-term financial sustainability — collaborating closely with institutional funders to bring government and private resources to Los Angeles' nonprofit theatre community. As TCLA grows, that work may eventually include operating its own regranting program, one of several ways the organization aims to get resources directly into the hands of theatres across the region.
In the months ahead, TCLA will begin rolling out new programs and services for the field, building on the momentum of Shane's arrival. TCLA is inviting Los Angeles theatre companies to join as members, and funders and civic partners to help build this shared infrastructure. Those interested in learning more or getting involved can visit TheatreCommonsLA.org.
Shane continued, “This foundational moment is an opportunity to build an organization where collaborative decision-making and shared accountability are embedded in TCLA's DNA as it evolves. I am eager to serve as a visible and accessible leader within the Los Angeles theatre community, and to represent it to the broader field at large.
“Los Angeles is a diverse and thriving theatre town. One of the most important things we can do at TCLA is make sure more Angelenos know that high-quality live theatre is happening in every neighborhood across the region. Since arriving here, I've already met theatre makers who are working together to address shared challenges and advance the field — my goal for TCLA is to be a reliable partner that helps leaders share resources more formally, where the community needs us most.”
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