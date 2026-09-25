Theatre Commons Names David E. Shane Executive Director

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Theatre Commons LA, a community-powered nonprofit organization created in service of the entire LA theatre ecosystem, has named its first Executive Director, David E. Shane.

Shane is the first permanent hire of Theatre Commons LA and, as such, is charged with creating and executing a robust suite of services for Los Angeles' nonprofit theatre community.

From 2019 to 2024, David was at the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York (A.R.T./New York), where, as Director of Program Services, he set the strategic vision and goals for a robust suite of programs serving over 450 of New York's nonprofit theaters.

In August 2021, twelve Los Angeles theatre leaders, representing a cross-section of the Los Angeles theatre-making community, voluntarily convened as a Steering Committee, committing to the rigorous process of conceiving, negotiating, and establishing objectives for a new theatre service organization. This collective embodies the rich diversity of the local theatre ecosystem.

Shane said, “I see service organizations as essential connective tissue in today's theatre ecosystem, and I am prepared to position Theatre Commons LA as both mirror and catalyst — responding to the field's current needs while actively fostering the conditions for a more vibrant, equitable, and sustainable future.”

Shane is expected to develop and implement a diversified fundraising strategy while building the core infrastructure needed to ensure TCLA's long-term financial sustainability — collaborating closely with institutional funders to bring government and private resources to Los Angeles' nonprofit theatre community. As TCLA grows, that work may eventually include operating its own regranting program, one of several ways the organization aims to get resources directly into the hands of theatres across the region.

In the months ahead, TCLA will begin rolling out new programs and services for the field, building on the momentum of Shane's arrival. TCLA is inviting Los Angeles theatre companies to join as members, and funders and civic partners to help build this shared infrastructure. Those interested in learning more or getting involved can visit TheatreCommonsLA.org.

Shane continued, “This foundational moment is an opportunity to build an organization where collaborative decision-making and shared accountability are embedded in TCLA's DNA as it evolves. I am eager to serve as a visible and accessible leader within the Los Angeles theatre community, and to represent it to the broader field at large.

“Los Angeles is a diverse and thriving theatre town. One of the most important things we can do at TCLA is make sure more Angelenos know that high-quality live theatre is happening in every neighborhood across the region. Since arriving here, I've already met theatre makers who are working together to address shared challenges and advance the field — my goal for TCLA is to be a reliable partner that helps leaders share resources more formally, where the community needs us most.”

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 10 Hrs 31 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming